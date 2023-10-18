LeBron James brings out his mentor side as Lakers sophomore Max Christie looks lost while playing Blackjack

It looks like LeBron James has been a mentor to young guard Max Christie not only on the court but also off it. LA Lakers superstar James and the sophomore guard Christie were seen playing Blackjack, where the former gave advice to Christie on how to win.

It seems Christie is not a good blackjack player and looked completely lost during the game. In the video, four-time NBA champion James teaches his teammate how to play Blackjack and doesn't stop giving advice on how to play and win.

Max Christie feels more 'comfortable' heading into his second year with Lakers

Max Christie spent his rookie season between the Lakers and their affiliate team in the G-League. He averaged 12.5 minutes per game in 41 appearances and had a limited role in the rotation.

However, the 17-time NBA champions are willing to offer him more playing time given the progress he has made after his rookie season and offseason preparation.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently talked about what Max Christie should do to get more minutes on the floor.

"He’s already competitive. He has to have a defensive focus and just play the right way offensively and really turn up the aggression. He’s one of our most athletic players. He’s done a remarkable job working on his body this summer," Ham told media a couple of weeks ago, via Lakers Nation.

"He’s added some muscle. He can shoot it. Just simple things, that’s what he can do. Stay competitive, defend like there’s no tomorrow, and keep it simple but aggressive offensively."

For his part, Christie, who joined the franchise as a draft pick (second round) last summer, understands what his role will be this season: coming off the bench and be a backup for Austin Reaves. He feels 'comfortable' that he can make the difference at both ends.

"I mean yeah, I’d say so. In these preseason games, especially when you have a lot of our guys back like last game when we had Bron and AR, I’m able to carve out my role a little bit and play out that role when we get to the regular season.

"A night like tonight, I was able to play a little bit more free and just do my thing, but I’m getting used to the switching of roles and stuff like that," Max Christie told reporters after Sunday's preseason game vs the Milwaukee Bucks, via Lakers Nation."

He added:

"A lot more comfortable, for sure. I think a year of experience in this league is a lot, especially for me. I’ve been really observant, especially last year, and now learning how I can use that going into this year and just be more comfortable.

"I know the ins and outs a little bit more so it’s been a lot of fun. I feel a lot more comfortable out there so I’m having a good time playing with this team for sure," Max Christie added.

Christie and the Lakers kick off their 2023-24 campaign on the road against the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Oct. 24.