LeBron James has been known for his sometimes corny use of social media. He is not afraid to post videos of himself singing along to music as well.

However, he is often criticized for getting lyrics laughably wrong. Maybe he thinks he is nailing it or maybe he is trolling everyone with his terrible singing.

In an instagram story from December, James had another memorable lyric mixup. He could be heard singing “Yabadabadoo old damn navy” while singing along with “Stay Down” by 6BLACK. The actual lyric is “Hoppin’ out the car, no photos, baby”. James was just a bit off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The song was released by 6LACK in 2020. It features Lil Durk and Yung Thug.

James was also seen wearing sunglasses and drinking a glass of wine in the video.

The internet, of course, took the chance to roast him. It's nothing new for James, who has dealt with haters his entire career and still carried on with his genuine, sometimes corny, self.

James is also often criticized for his tweets. He will use plenty of emojis in his tweets and often comes off as an old dad.

James announces he is not retiring

James may be an old dad but he is not done yet. The legendary forward won an ESPY on Wednesday for best record_breaking performance. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's scoring king, breaking a mark once thought unbreakable.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron says he’s not retiring

In his acceptance speech James reflected on his journey in basketball. He also thanked his family and those who helped him along the way. His wife, Savannah, and kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, were on stage alongside him as he accepted the honor.

James also used the speech to announce that he is returning to play another season in the NBA. He hinted at possible retirement following the LA Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. James said that he believes he has more to give to the game and will come back for another run at a title.

James and the Lakers will be one of the favorites to win the West. They brought back key free agents Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell. They also signed Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and others to bolster the roster.

The Lakers will have to compete with the Nuggets, new-look Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, a healthy LA Clippers team and more in a loaded West.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault