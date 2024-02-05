LeBron James’ wife Savannah James exudes glamour in $1,352 Tom Ford heels for exclusive photoshoot

Savannah James, wife of LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James, shared a video of her relaxing in a bathtub, giving her fans a peek into her self-care routine. In the video, Savannah showed off a pair of Tom Ford heels, the Mirror Naked Padlock 105 Sandal, which is retailing at $1,352 according to FWRD's official website. These were placed on the floor beside the bathtub.

The post was shared collaboratively with a third-party Instagram page, @girlswho_getit.

A few days later, the page also shared some photos from the same photoshoot.

Fans have also expressed their interest in a skincare or self-care product line curated by Savannah James.

Savannah James' self-care routine

Savannah James is in a league of her own and LeBron calls her "the real MVP." Obviously, being a mother of three takes priority for James and this only adds to her popularity. Over the years, she has quietly earned herself a sizable following that awaits her every Instagram post, always complete with a striking look.

In a recent interview with Allure, Savannah discussed her self-care routine. Savannah enjoys her luxurious "beauty space" in her home and prioritizes organization in this spot.

She has her makeup labeled, categorized, and filed perfectly in each drawer. Her mini skin-care fridge is freshly stocked with masks and chilled ice globes to massage away morning puffiness. There is a place for everything, even her wrist towels.

James told Allure:

“I can't not do my skincare. It has to happen. It's non-negotiable, I could come in at 3 a.m. and I'm going to wash my face and do my skincare and decompress before I get into bed.”

She further elaborated on how she helps her husband, LeBron James, with his skincare routine:

“I would love it if he would let me give him a facial more often, but he's usually like, ‘I do not feel like doing that. I want to go watch football’ or something. I buy him his entire skincare routine. He uses what I use, but I make sure to take his concerns into consideration. He's actually really diligent and he listens.”

While LeBron James has rightly earned his title as King James, Savannah James is befittingly Queen James.

