“LeBron is one of many… no one in Jordan’s class”: Stephen A. Smith reckons LeBron James and new age players getting paid ‘wards off scrutiny’ online

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe took on the classic LeBron James/Michael Jordan GOAT debate with a new spin, debating who had more scrutiny on ESPN's “First Take.”

Smith asserted that Jordan had more pressure because he was in a class of his own. No one was on his level, so he always had the most scrutiny and eyes on him. James has plenty of other NBA players to share the spotlight and criticism with.

“LeBron is one of many. He's at the top, but he's one of many. There was no one in Jordan's class,” Smith said.

The ESPN host said the NBA’s growth as a global brand has allowed fans and media to focus on multiple storylines all the time. During Jordan’s era, he was often the only story.

“Michael Jordan was under a microscope,” Smith said. “And you've got to remember: Even though LeBron is clearly the biggest star, there are a plethora of stars in the NBA because the NBA has globalized its brand and so many guys are their own individual entities and corporations."

Even though there were other stars in basketball, Jordan raised the game to another level.

“Magic Johnson and Larry Bird basically saved the NBA," Smith said. "Jordan was the one that took it to another level and globalized that brand."

Smith said Jordan’s greatness during his era put him on a bigger platform than James, who now competes with many other global NBA stars.

“And because of the greatness that was far and apart separate from any level of separation that LeBron James has been able to create with his brethren," Smith said. "That put Jordan in the eye of the storm because he stood alone. He didn't have company.”

Does the social media age make LeBron James tougher than Jordan?

Sharpe argued that James is tougher and preserved through more because he deals with the social media age. He has the extra pressure of being watched and recorded by people’s phones every time he is in public.

Sharpe also said James gets less of the benefit of the doubt due to the constant criticism online. He also said he has more pressure because he had to follow in Jordan’s footsteps. Smith did not agree.

“You talk about the age of social media and the scrutiny,” Smith said. “You don't talk enough about the resources today's generation of players –because of the money that they're getting paid, what they have available to them – to ward off the cynicism and the scrutiny. You see what I'm saying?”

It's just another angle in the debate over James and Jordan that may go on forever. That is, unless, of course, James wins another title or two, and then the debate may reach a whole new level.