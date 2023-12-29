"Lebron & trade deadline, the most infamous duo" - NBA fans ridicule Lakers for eyeing Dorian Finney-Smith & Royce O'Neale at trade deadline

The LA Lakers are looking to shore up their roster by the NBA tradeline, reportedly eyeing veteran players Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neal from the Brooklyn Nets. And fans took the opportunity to joke about the team over it on social media.

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 16-15 record heading into their scheduled game at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

While they are still very much in the thick of things, some quarters believe the Lakers can use some upgrading in the wing position, hence the interest in Finney-Smith and O’Neal.

Fans picked up on the development on social media, with some taking a dig at the Lakers. Here are some of those written on X (formerly Twitter):

@LamesLarden wrote: Lebron and the trade deadline. The most infamous duo in the history of the NBA.

@HowUBenFeller wrote: The Lakers “could show interest” in every single player in the league

@TheSaurus831 wrote: The most tired story every year in the NBA is whoever the Lakers are interested in trading for to help LeBron make the playoffs

@2ezTrizzy wrote: Does this account get tired of posting: “The Lakers have shown interest in…”

@TechPalsTalk wrote: The lakers need Jesus lol

@CelticsBrr wrote: "basketball player breathes" Lakers may show interest in such a player

@BriggsSpeed wrote: Lakers going to show interest in the entire NBA

@JensenSantos7 wrote: Here we go again and yet another Lakers trade news with wanting new players. Next week, it’ll be different players; then the following week, another new players…

@HonestKDFan35 wrote: how much help does lebrun need??

LeBron James expresses concern over Lakers’ ability to compete against top teams

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was forced to take stock of where they are in the ongoing NBA season following their 126-115 loss to rivals Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

In particular, he expressed concern over their ability to compete against the top teams in the league, highlighting how, at this point, they remain far from the form they want to be.

James shared in the post-game interview following their loss to the Celtics (via the Bleacher Report):

"I don't think we're where we wanna be to be able to compete against the top teams."

The loss to the Celtics was the sixth in the last eight games for the Lakers (16-15), who have had to deal with players going in and out of the roster since the season started because of injuries.