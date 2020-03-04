LiAngelo Ball offered G league contract for rest of the season

Ball was not picked by any team in the NBA draft.

According to a source from the Associated Press, LiAngelo Ball has been offered a G league contract by the Oklahoma City Blue, Oklahoma City Thunder's G league affiliate.

LiAngelo Ball has been sent a contract from the NBA G League and is expected to sign soon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball has been practicing with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020

Younger brother to current New Orleans Pelicans player Lonzo Ball and elder brother to projected 2020 draft lottery pick LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has been trying to weave his way through to an NBA team for quite a while now.

Lonzo Ball

Playing for UCLA during the 2017-18 college season, LiAngelo was suspended following his reported involvement in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China.

He and LaMelo then signed with a Lithuanian club, and LiAngelo also played briefly in the Junior Basketball Association, a league founded by his father LaVar Ball.

LaMelo Ball

After declaring for the NBA draft in 2018, LiAngelo was not picked by any NBA franchise. For the past two months he has been at G League's Oklahoma City Blue, with just around 12 games remaining on their regular season schedule this year.

LiAngelo has clearly not been able to trace the path of his elder brother Lonzo. Moreover, it seems pretty likely that LaMelo's recent brilliance while playing in the Australian league, NBL, will land him a spot in the 2020 draft before LiAngelo is able to make it.