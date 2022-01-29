Listing 3 little-known records from Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career

In 2021, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the 10-most searched NBA players (and former players) on the internet. 'Shaq' is simply one of the most popular NBA figures ever, with it probably having a lot to do with his personality and his outstanding frame, which has always been impactful among fans and casual spectators.

The Hall-of-Famer and current analyst on the fantastic TNT show Inside the NBA is certainly one of the most well-known NBA personalities out there and his basketball career, as a four-time NBA champion, is well documented.

Top 3 Shaquille O'Neal records that are not often mentioned about the NBA legend

However, there are several records from O'Neal's career that might not be as clear for many fans, including diehard NBA fans. While most diehard fans would quickly answer that O'Neal has four rings and three Finals MVP awards, there are other facts and numbers that haven't been as discussed about Shaq's illustrious career.

In this article, we will cover three little-known records from Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career and enumerate them.

#3 One of two players to record at least 60 points and 20 rebounds in a single NBA game

O'Neal posting up during the 2004 NBA Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal posted some videogame-like numbers throughout his NBA career. While some of those performances weren't as crazy and unique as some of Wilt Chamberlain's routinely insane numbers, Shaq did accomplish something that was only done by Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor in NBA history.

Famously on the night of his 28th birthday, on March 6th, 2000, Shaquille O'Neal put up his greatest scoring regular-season game, with a 61-point outing against city rivals LA Clippers.

Moreover, Shaq recorded 23 rebounds that day, thus joining Chamberlain and Baylor as the only players ever with a 60-point effort and a 20-rebound performance in a single game in league history.

#2 Highest average of points per game in the NBA Finals for a center

Shaq won three consecutive Finals MVP awards from 2000 to 2002.

Among players with at least 20 games played in the NBA Finals, Shaquille O'Neal (30 Finals games) ranks third in history in terms of average of points per game, with 28.8, behind Michael Jordan (33.6 in 35 games) and Jerry West (30.5 in 55 games).

The 15-time All-Star reached the NBA Finals six times in his career, once with the Orlando Magic (1995), four with the LA Lakers (2000-2002, 2004) and one with the Miami Heat in 2006.

His best performance in terms of PPG in a single series came in 2000, when he added 38 points per game with 16.7 rebounds per night in a six-game series. That one is the second-highest average PPG for any Finals MVP winner in league history, behind Michael Jordan in 1993.

#1 Most seasons leading the NBA in field-goal percentage

O'Neal with the NBA Finals MVP and the Larry O'Brien trophies.

Shaquille O'Neal was tremendously dominant in the paint, not only due to his physical advantage but also because he knew how to score with ease while following simple fundamentals.

His dominance was noticeable in terms of eye test, but also in the stat sheets. O'Neal led the NBA 10 times in field-goal percentage during the regular season, an all-time record surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's nine.

O'Neal made 58.2% of his field goals in the regular season throughout his career (1207 games) and his single-season highest came in the 2008-09 season with the Phoenix Suns (60.9%).

