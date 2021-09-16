Listing the only 3 NBA players to average 30+ points, 8+ assists and 8+ rebounds during a season in the shot clock era

The shot clock era of basketball began in 1954. To increase the rate of activity and action, the NBA decided to introduce the 24-second shot clock. What this implied was that teams would have to attempt a shot within the assigned time frame. Failure to do so would result in a violation and the ball would be turned over.

The advent of the shot clock presented a change in the league. As the pace of the game increased, the rate of scoring in games increased. With teams looking to attempt more shots in a game and score more, audiences started returning to watch. The popularity of the sport rose once again.

The shot clock helped bring a sense of urgency to the game. This sense of urgency in turn allowed players to achieve greater things on an individual level.

With the pace of the game increasing with each generation, we look at the the only 3 players who averaged 30+ points, 8+ assists and 8+ rebounds during a season in the shot clock era.

#1 Michael Jordan (1988-99 NBA season)

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. A six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and six-time Finals MVP with a perfect winning record in the NBA Finals, it is hard to fault anyone who considers him the greatest.

The 1988-89 NBA season was Jordan's fifth in the league. He had already established himself as one of the dominant forces in the NBA. Becoming the helm of the Chicago Bulls offense, Jordan spearheaded the franchise into the playoffs with a 44-37 record.

NBA @NBA A tough matchup against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Olympics pushed Toni Kukoc to work even harder to become an important part of the Chicago Bulls. A tough matchup against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Olympics pushed Toni Kukoc to work even harder to become an important part of the Chicago Bulls. https://t.co/zpGAlUVp3A

What was impressive about this season was that Jordan became the second player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 8+ assists and 8+ rebounds. Jordan recorded 32.5 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the season.

Michael Jordan won his third consecutive NBA scoring title and in the process led the Chicago Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bulls lost to the Detroit Pistons in six games. Jordan averaged 34.6 points, seven rebounds and 7.6 assists in the playoffs that season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Michael Jordan played point guard for the Bulls in the 1988-1989 season from March 11th through the end of the regular season. Put up some INSANE numbers including a stretch of 10 triple doubles in 11 games

