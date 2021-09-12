Listing the only 3 NBA players who averaged 25+ points on over 55% shooting in the 2020-21 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season saw Stephen Curry emerge as scoring champion (32.0 ppg). Russell Westbrook once again averaged a triple-double for the entire NBA season, the fourth time he has achieved this feat in five years. Rudy Gobert led the league in total rebounds, while Clint Capela averaged the most rebounds per game (14.3). Joe Harris finished as the most efficient three-point shooter, splashing his triples at a ridiculous efficiency of 47.5%.

Along with these league leaders, there were other players who, while not topping any one particular category, ended up doing something incredibly difficult statistically, leading them to be clubbed in a group of their own. One such group was the list of players who averaged more than 25.0 ppg while shooting more than 55% from the field for the 2020-21 season.

While this may not appear to be a very difficult benchmark, the truth is that it is. Since LeBron James averaged 27.1 ppg while shooting 56.7% from the field in 2013-14, only three players have hit this statistical parameter in the last seven NBA seasons. And only one of those three players has done it in more than one season since 2013-14, while the other two players hit this benchmark only in 2020-21.

So without further ado, here are the three elite names from 2020-21, who scored more than 25.0 ppg with a shooting efficiency of more than 55% from the field.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.1 ppg, FG 56.9%)

What an incredible few years it has been for Giannis Antetokounmpo. From back-to-back league MVP titles in 2019 and 2020, to Defensive Player of the year in 2020, to an NBA Championship and Finals MVP in 2021, the Greek Freak has nearly done it all in the past three NBA seasons.

In addition to all the above awards, Giannis headlines this elite category of players. Since James hit this statistical standard in 2013-14, Giannis has averaged more than 25.0 ppg and shot more than 55% on three occasions. All three of those occasions have come in the last three NBA seasons.

In 2018-19, Giannis averaged 27.7 ppg, shooting 57.8% from the field. In 2019-20, he hit a career-best 29.5 ppg while shooting 55.3%. And then last season he went for 28.1 ppg and 56.9% from the field.

Interestingly, Giannis’ 2019-20 season when he averaged 29.5 ppg, is the eighth best showing by a player who shot more than 55% from the field in the last 42 NBA seasons (since the inception of the three-point line). Giannis is also one of only four players to hit the aforementioned stat benchmark in three or more seasons.

The other three names are Shaquille O’Neal, who did so in a record 10 NBA seasons; Adrian Dantley, the Utah forward who recorded the feat six times; and Charles Barkley, who achieved this stat milestone in four NBA seasons.

