Listing the only 3 players in the NBA with 2500+ career steals

Steals are not really a big way of measuring great defense in the NBA, but it is certainly a good way to measure the hustle and heart of a player. Being alert on defense and having good hands often translates into recording several steals and creating extra offensive possessions for an NBA team.

Throughout NBA history, we have seen many players, even those who are not considered great defenders, play extremely well on passing lanes and create lots of issues or opposing offenses.

Stephen Curry, for example, is a player not known for his one-on-one defensive prowess, but he has led the NBA in steals per game and averages around two takeaways per game.

These are the only NBA players who have reached at least 2,500 steals in their careers

Steals are a good way to measure hustle and alertness on the defensive end of the floor, and it goes a long way to a contending team, especially if a player who isn't guarding the best offensive players of the opposition can create turnovers by intercepting passes.

In this article, we will take a look at three NBA players who made a career of disrupting offensive rivals and creating havoc on offenses due to their alertness and effort on the defensive end.

#3 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan won the NBA MVP and DPOY in the 1987-88 season.

Michael Jordan is regarded by many as the greatest player in NBA history, but it might often be based on his unique offensive prowess and the iconic moments he displayed on that end of the floor throughout his illustrious career.

However, Jordan's defense is an argument that could set him apart from any other player of his level in NBA history. Jordan is one of only seven perimeter players to win the NBA DPOY award in his career, while also being the first to win the NBA MVP and DPOY awards in the same season and in a career.

In terms of steals, Jordan is third in NBA history with 2,514. His career average of steals per game is at 2.4, which ranks third in league history.

MJ led the NBA in steals per game three times and earned nine All-Defensive First Team selections, which is tied for the most in history.

#2 Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd #2 of the Dallas Mavericks after winning the 2011 NBA Finals

Jason Kidd is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and it definitely happened because of his great all-around play in his NBA career. Kidd was one of the best passers of his day and one of the best in league history, but he also was selected to the All-Defensive NBA teams nine times in his career.

Kidd is second all-time in steals in the NBA with 2,684 in his 19-year Hall-of-Fame career. He led the NBA in steals once in his career and averaged 1.9 steals per game in his career.

