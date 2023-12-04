Listing only 3 players in NBA history to average 25 ppg on 60% field goal efficiency

As the NBA’s talent level continues to rise, so to does its number of high-volume scorers. A whopping 17 players are averaging at least 25.0 points per game this season. However, even with the league’s offensive star power influx, few players have ever averaged 25.0 ppg while shooting 60.0% or better from the field.

Entering this season, only three players in NBA history have done so for an entire season. However, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is on track to become the fourth.

Through 19 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 ppg on 60.7% shooting. His shooting percentage marks his career-best by a wide margin, with his previous best mark of 57.8% coming in the 2018-19 season.

Antetokounmpo has been pretty durable throughout his career, having played at least 60 games in each of his first 10 seasons. So, he should stand a good chance of doing so again in Year 11.

The NBA requires players to play at least 58 games to qualify for its scoring leaderboard. Meanwhile, it requires players to make at least 300 field goals to qualify for its FG% leaderboard.

Antetokounmpo has already made 219 field goals over 19 games. So, if he can maintain his career-best shooting percentage, the two-time MVP should have a good chance of joining the record books.

Outside of Antetokounmpo, here are the three other players who have achieved the feat:

3 players in NBA history to average 25 ppg on 60% shooting

#3. Kevin McHale

The first player to average 25 ppg on 60% shooting was Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale.

McHale averaged 26.1 ppg on 60.4% shooting over 77 games in the 1986-87 season.

#2. Charles Barkley

The second player to do so was Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley.

Barkley averaged 25.2 ppg on 60.0% shooting over 79 games in the 1989-90 season.

#1. Zion Williamson

Finally, the most recent player to do so was New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson.

Williamson averaged 27.0 ppg on 61.1% shooting over 61 games in the 2020-21 season.

Williamson also did so last season (2022-23), averaging 26.0 ppg on 60.8% shooting. However, he only attempted 285 shots over 29 games, so he failed to qualify for the milestone.

