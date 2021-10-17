Listing the only 3 players in NBA history to record 15 blocks in a game

As a league known for its high-energy and entertaining plays, the NBA abounds with captivating players who make unbelievable moves frequently.

In fact, the dunk was the most electric of them all before the onset of the the three-point era, with players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Vince Carter capable of sending the crowd into a frenzy with a mere high-flying Tomahawk or Windmill Slam.

However, in the modern era, players like Stephen Curry who can rain down threes from unimaginable distances, have overshadowed the position slam dunks held before the revolution brought in by the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips February 27, 2016: Stephen Curry hits a 38-footer with 0.6 left to give the Warriors a 121-118 OT win over the Thunder in OKC. February 27, 2016: Stephen Curry hits a 38-footer with 0.6 left to give the Warriors a 121-118 OT win over the Thunder in OKC. https://t.co/mhRw0RRzYr

Take the buzzer beater by Chef Curry in the final seconds of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 27, 2016. The cold-blooded maestro, with 2.5 seconds remaining on the clock, launched a 35+ footer to clinch the game 121-118. The shot, followed by Mike Breen's signature "bang," has become one of the most memorable moments in NBA history.

That said, the sweetness and impact left by a perfectly executed block is perhaps far greater than the impact of a great dunk or a long-range three. No other move in the game is as brutal or dominating as a rejection. Also, blocks are, to this day, a rarer skill perfected by only a few. Watch the following video of Zion Williamson blocking a shot from downtown for a better understanding of this view.

3 players in NBA history to record 15 blocks

In honor of this obscure skill that has left fans and commentators speechless since the inception of NBA, we list the only three players in the history of the league to record at least 15 blocks in a game.

#1 Elmore Smith (17 Blocks)

Elmore Smith, a former LA Lakers player, is not only one of the players to record a game with at least 15 blocks but also holds the title of most blocks in a game. In a game held on October 28th, 1973, Elmore started the game against the Portland Trail Blazers for the Lakers. Elmore the Rejector contributed just 12 points to his team's 111-98 victory.

Blazers History @77Blazers

including the game 2 days ago when Elmore Smith set the

record with 17 blocks. Smith totaled 31 blocks vs Blazers in last 2 games4 of 4

#Blazers #ripcity #thisdateBlazerHistory #Blazers5 The @trailblazers had lost all 17 contests vs the @Lakers including the game 2 days ago when Elmore Smith set the @NBA record with 17 blocks. Smith totaled 31 blocks vs Blazers in last 2 games4 of 4 The @trailblazers had lost all 17 contests vs the @Lakers

including the game 2 days ago when Elmore Smith set the

@NBA record with 17 blocks. Smith totaled 31 blocks vs Blazers in last 2 games4 of 4

#Blazers #ripcity #thisdateBlazerHistory #Blazers5 https://t.co/jPu3aYolwb

But despite his ordinary scoring, the 1973-74 blocks champion put on the best performance of the night. He collected a whopping 16 rebounds, and recorded 17 blocks in a single night.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury