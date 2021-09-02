Listing the only 5 members of the NBA's 30,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists club

Durability, consistency and leading your side to a championship are the hallmarks of some of the NBA's greatest players. Being a clutch shooter or a master of getting to the line are good traits but having the basketball IQ to read the game and the tenacity to compete for every rebound is what separates the good players from the truly great ones.

Of course, there are those who have won multiple titles, averaged around 20 points a game over a few seasons and had multiple All-Star call-ups over their careers. However, there are some who can say that they carried their sides to greatness and have etched their names into the NBA's top-ten players of all-time.

While that list is heavily debated, the five players we will outline here have tallied a staggering 30,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists during their career and are all certainly in the mix.

Listing the NBA's 30,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists club members

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was possibly the most-feared opponent in NBA history and is still regarded as the G.O.A.T. of basketball by many.

Jordan was tireless in his pursuit of greatness and if you weren't prepared to face his competitiveness in practice, you weren't fit to play for the Chicago Bulls. He asked a lot of his teammates but in return offered them the chance to play for titles and was trusting of those around him. You only have to look at the Bulls' crunch Game Six victory against the Utah Jazz in 1997 when Jordan passed the ball to Steve Kerr for him to sink the winner with five seconds to spare.

Throughout his 15 seasons in the NBA, Jordan amassed an incredible 32,292 points. Although this puts him fifth overall for points scored on this list, he has the highest points per game average out of our top five players, with a staggering 30.1 per night. What makes his tally even more impressive is the fact that Jordan played less than 20 games in two campaigns due to injury.

Despite playing alongside serial rebounder Dennis Rodman for a number of years, Jordan also grabbed his fair share of boards. Before Rodman joined the Bulls, Jordan even registered 15 triple-doubles in the 1988-89 season. So it's no surprise to note that he amassed 6,672 rebounds over his career at a rate of 6.2 per game along with 5,633 assists.

#2 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant spent his entire NBA career with the LA Lakers

The late, great Kobe Bryant's influence on the game of basketball is evident throughout the NBA. It is seen in the ferocious two-way play from the likes of Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, the mid-range shooting from Kawhi Leonard and the clutch-shot making and off-court perspective of Kyrie Irving.

Bryant's legacy will live on for generations, as too will his stats as one of the NBA's greatest scorers. Bryant averaged 30 points or more per game in three separate campaigns and even produced a ridiculous average of 35.4 points per contest in the 2005-06 season. He knew how to step up on the biggest occasions too, putting up over 30 points a night in five playoff runs.

Bryant ended his career having amassed 33,643 points and treated fans to one last masterclass in his final game, where he poured in 60 points against the Utah Jazz.

But it wasn't just his scoring that made Bryant a winner. He knew how to get others on his team going and was one of the meanest defenders in the game, making 12 NBA All-Defensive teams. Bryant dished out a total of 6,306 assists - the second-most on this list - and grabbed 7,047 rebounds.

