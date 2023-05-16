Where can Doc Rivers land after being fired by 76ers from head coach position?

Doc Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after failing to achieve significant results. In three years with the Eastern Conference team, his biggest success was reaching the second round.

The veteran coach is available and will look for his next job very soon. Considering that Rivers has been a coach for more than two decades, many teams will give him a chance to show how good he is.

The 76ers and Doc Rivers haven't worked out, but this is not the end of the journey for the 61-year-old coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Phoenix Suns

The Suns are looking for a new coach (Image via Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns have a great roster, but no coach. They fired Monty Williams after getting kicked out in the second round and are currently looking for someone to fill that position.

You may be interested in reading: 10 Most Arrogant NBA Players: Which Ballers Think They're Above Everyone Else?

Doc Rivers won it all with the Boston Celtics' super team in 2008. The Suns can't do much about their roster, but hiring an experienced coach could certainly benefit them.

#2 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks had a disappointing season (Image via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are another great team that achieved disappointing results. Despite finishing the 2022-23 season with the best record in the league, the Bucks completely collapsed in the playoffs, losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

Rivers spent the last three years competing against the Bucks and knows many details about the team. However, he was criticized for not making enough adjustments for Philadelphia, the same thing Mike Budenholzer was criticized for.

#3 - Toronto Raptors

The Raptors could benefit from Rivers' leadership (Image via Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors don't seem to have a clear direction. They decided to compete in the 2022-23 season, but couldn't make the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

Once the season ended, they fired Nick Nurse, who is now another available head coach. Doc Rivers could certainly help the Raptors, as they need a veteran coach. However, the roster may not be good enough to compete in the East.

#4 - Detroit Pistons

Can Doc Rivers replace Dwane Casey? (Image via Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons no longer have a head coach either. Dwane Casey took a front-office position, which is why the Pistons are now looking for someone else to lead the team from the bench.

This would be a new experience for Doc Rivers, who mostly coached competitive teams. The Pistons finished the last season with only 17 wins and had the worst record in the league. However, they could land the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft and improve.

#5 - Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could use another coach (Image via Getty Images)

Jason Kidd has been criticized for his work with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were awful together, although this could change with a new head coach.

You may be interested in reading: What is Doc Rivers' Game 7 Record? Infamous losing record explored as Sixers fire head coach

If Doc Rivers can replace Kidd, he will likely be a better coach. The Mavericks have expressed the desire to re-sign Irving, which is why their core will be the same next season.

Poll : 0 votes