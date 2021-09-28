Listing the only 7 NBA players to record a 30-point triple-double with 0 turnovers

The NBA is home to some of the most unbelievable stat lines. With plenty of exceptional athletic talent and performance standards, players in the league have continuously improved the way they play and register numbers. However, one stat line that is often undermined and misunderstood is the "turnover."

A turnover essentially displays the number of times a player has turned a possession over to their opponents. A low number of turnovers highlights a player's grasp over holding the ball without giving the opportunity to the opponent team to execute a turnover play or fastbreaks.

NBA players to have scored 30-point triple-doubles with zero turnovers

On this list, we take a look at the only seven NBA players that have recorded 30-point triple-doubles with zero turnovers.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic plays for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic became the 2020-21 NBA MVP. In achieving this feat, he became the lowest draft pick in the history of the NBA to win the MVP. In a match held on October 20, 2018, the Denver Nuggets battled the Phoenix Suns. In the match, Jokic became one of only seven players in the league's history to record a 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers.

Playing against the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Jokic recorded 35 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds with zero turnovers. He also a recorded an impressive four blocks in the same match.

#2 Baron Davis

Baron Davis is the only player on the list to record this achievement during the playoffs. A former Charlotte Hornets player, Davis recorded this achievement on April 27, 2002. While playing against the Orlando Magic, Davis' 33 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and zero turnovers. The Hornets won the match due to Boom Dizzle's brilliant performance.

A two-time steal champion and two-time All-Star, Baron was a great asset to each of the team's he played for. In his four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.1 assists and two steals.

#3 Grant Hill

Grant Hill, now a Hall of Famer, is a seven-time All-Star. He played in the league for 18 long years with teams like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns. As a rookie, he averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Hill, a member of this list, recorded these numbers in an NBA match played on April 2, 1997 against the San Antonio Spurs. With the help of Hill's 31 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers, the Pistons defeated the Spurs.

