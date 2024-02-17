Listing all NFL players who played in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game ft. Puka Nacua & more

NBA All-Star Games are officially here and one of the highlights of the weekend is NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Given the close connection between football and basketball, having NFL stars play in the celebrity game adds to the glitter. This year, there have been last-second additions to the roster on both teams.

The new addition saw two more NFL players being added to the teams. However, this is not the first time that an NFL player has stepped on the basketball court during the NBA All-Star Week. In 2022, DK Metcalf, the wide receiver from the Seattle Seahawks, won the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity MVP Award.

Before Metcalf, other NFL players like Terrell Owens, Calvin Johnson, and Kareem Hunt played in the All-Star Weekend games. Owens also won the MVP award in the game. NFL legend Deion Sanders has also played in the celebrity game.

Here is a table for all the NFL players who have participated in the event since 2003. The All-Star Celebrity Game was added to the schedule of the weekend during the 2002–03 season.

2007 Reggie Bush, LaDainian Tomlinson 2008 Terrell Owens, Deion Sanders 2009 Terrell Owens 2010 Terrell Owens 2019 Steve Smith 2020 Anthony Adams 2022 DK Metcalf, Kareem Hunt, Myles Garrett 2023 Calvin Johnson 2024 Puka Nacua, Mecole Hardman, Micah Parsons, CJ Stroud

Four NFL players will play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this year.

NBA All-Star Games: NFL players Puka Nacua and Mecole Hardman added to 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity game

The team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was announced weeks earlier. However, a few more additions were made in the last seconds. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman have been added to the roster at the last minute.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and his co-host on the First Take and former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe will be the coaches. Nacua will play for Sharpe’s team and Hardman for Smith.

Both Nacua and Hardman had an amazing season this year. Hardman, after getting traded from the New York Jets to the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl. He had a game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie Nacua had a record-breaking season with the LA Rams. He had 1,486 receiving yards and 105 receptions.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud are the other two NFL players participating in the celebrity game.