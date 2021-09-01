Listing Russell Westbrook's 6 triple-doubles with 20+ assists

The big question on the minds of many is whether Russell Westbrook will average a triple-double while playing alongside LeBron James for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season. One thing is for certain though: both superstars have agreed to put their ego aside in pursuit of a championship.

It will be a tad difficult for Westbrook to achieve another triple-double, seeing as he will be playing with James, who also needs the ball in his hands. Regardless, he has been sensational in the last five seasons, averaging triple-doubles in four of them.

Russell Westbrook currently holds the NBA record for the most career triple-doubles with 184. Surprisingly, he only registered eight triple-doubles in his first six seasons in the league. Over the past seven seasons, he has recorded an astonishing 176 triple-doubles.

Finishing a game with a triple-double has always been considered an impressive feat. However, finishing with 20+ assists certifies the status of the player as elite. Out of all of Westbrook's triple-doubles, he has recorded 20+ assists on six occasions.

That said, here is a review of Russell Westbrook's six triple-doubles with 20+ assists.

#1 24 points, 24 assists, and 11 rebounds vs. San Antonio Spurs, 2019

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives for two against Danny Green $14 of the San Antonio Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs after double overtime on January 10, 2019. Although the Thunder failed to win the game, Russell Westbrook recorded his second triple-double with 20+ assists.

On this day in 2019, the Spurs out-dueled the Thunder in a 154-147 double OT game. Russell Westbrook had 24-24-13 and LaMarcus Aldridge had 56 points https://t.co/WeQqwMiHOZ — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 10, 2021

It was Westbrook's last season with the Thunder, and the veteran point guard was determined to go out on a high note. At the end of the season, he recorded 34 triple-doubles, but recorded 20+ assists on only one occasion.

#2 14 points, 24 assists, and 21 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers, 2021

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards dribbles in front of Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers

With the season coming to an end, Russell Westbrook was determined to help the Washington Wizards reach the playoffs by any means necessary. In the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 3, 2021, he focused more on making plays and cleaning the boards.

It was a record-breaking night for Westbrook, as he became the first player in NBA history with multiple 20-assist, 20-rebound games. He registered only eight field goal attempts, managing 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra