"Look how many points I got": Tyrese Maxey savagely responds to courtside heckler

Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey had a savage response to a courtside heckler giving it to him in their game against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday.

While his teammate Patrick Beverley was taking a free throw, the 23-year-old former Kentucky Wildcat was engaging in a lively back-and-forth with a fan. In one of his responses, he highlighted how he was having a great offensive game against the home team.

“'Look how many points I got,'” said the four-year NBA player.”

Tyrese Maxey continued with his splendid play this season in their game against the Pelicans.

He finished with a game-high 33 points, going for 13-of-25 from the floor. He tried to fill up the void left by reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch for the game because of an illness.

Unfortunately, the Sixers bowed to the Pelicans, 124-114, clipping their push to win their third straight game.

In the ongoing NBA season, Tyrese Maxey is going great guns, posting career-high numbers of 26.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 minutes of play.

His stepped-up play has been a boon to the Sixers’ campaign as they race to a 12-6 record for the season.

The next stop for Maxey and the Sixers is a showdown on the road against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers unwilling to part ways with Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey attracted interest from some teams in the offseason but his mother ball club refused to give in, shooting down trade talks that involved him.

Among the teams mentioned for his services were the Portland Trail Blazers for a possible deal for Damian Lillard. With a tumultuous offseason that saw former league MVP James Harden wanting to be traded and resident superstar Joel Embiid reportedly growing impatient, getting a player like Lillard made sense.

But talks were said to have stalled when the idea of Maxey being involved was broached.

So far this season, Tyrese Maxey has repaid the loyalty given to him by the Sixers, playing solid basketball and posting career averages across the board.

He has significantly stepped up to cushion the departure of Harden to the LA Clippers and has turned out to be a fitting running mate for the team’s main man, Embiid.

Maxey was selected 21st overall by Philadelphia in the 2020 NBA rookie draft. In his first three years with the team, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.