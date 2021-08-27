Looking back at LeBron James' 5 best seasons in the NBA with the highest points-per-game scored

LeBron James' 18-year career has been a movie, as the superstar has thrilled the NBA community with jaw-dropping performances season after season. Every season has been filled with highlight-reels and has shown an elite level of consistency.

A king was born in the NBA following LeBron James' selection as the 1st overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers finished their 2003-04 season one spot shy of playoff action, a massive improvement from their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference the season before.

Over time in the NBA, LeBron James has continually given fans reason to dub him the greatest basketball player of all time. While that fiery debate is still ongoing, the Akron-native is easily in the top two.

LeBron James has competed at the highest level and found success, making All-Star appearances in all but his rookie season. He is the only player who has won NBA championships with three different teams and earned championship MVP in each of those championship runs.

"I hope I continue to make you proud, mom," said LeBron James, who has become the first player in league history to capture NBA Finals MVP's with three different teams.

Meanwhile, most of LeBron James' scoring success came early in his career. As he developed, he chose to given priority to passing while scoring took a back seat. Regardless, King James knows how to get buckets when push comes to shove.

As we anticipate the start of the new season, let's take a look back at LeBron James' five best seasons in the NBA with the highest point averages.

#5 2017-18 season - 27.5 PPG

LeBron James #23 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season

The 2017-18 season for LeBron James was near perfect as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to another NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he failed to win a single game against the Golden State Warriors, resulting in a sweep.

The trio of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry was too much for him to handle. Imagine registering 51 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in a game but still losing by 10.

LeBron James finished the season with 27.5 points per game, his highest since joining the Miami Heat in 2010. He played as a power forward and led the league in games played (82) and minutes played (36.9).

Another NBA championship would have been the perfect parting gift before leaving for the LA Lakers. Regardless, the then 33-year-old played 104 games that season, the highest in the entire NBA. He also added 8.6 rebounds (joint career-best) and 9.1 assists (second highest).

#4 2008-09 season - 28.4 PPG

Lebron James and Delonte West defend against Richard Hamilton #32 of the Detroit Pistons

LeBron James' dominating performance in the 2008-09 NBA season earned him the first MVP award of his career. He led the Cavaliers to a franchise-best 66 wins, finishing as the top seed in the East.

May 4, 2009: LeBron James earned the first of his two MVP awards with the Wine & Gold.



28.4 PPG | 7.6 RPG | 7.2 APG#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/KiTBRMx1Cs — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 4, 2020

It was an all-around dominating performance from King James throughout the season, leading the Cavaliers to several franchise records. In that same season, he became the youngest player to reach 11,000 points and 12,000 points in NBA history.

Sadly, LeBron James failed to bring a championship to Cleveland in his fourth consecutive try. Despite sweeping the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the first two rounds, they fell to the Orlando Magic in the conference finals. He finished the regular season averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

