Los Angeles Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th February 2020

The Clippers recently added Marcus Morris to their lineup

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Sunday, 9 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (36-16): 115-142 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves (8 February, Saturday)

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-39): 103-109 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder (5 February, Wednesday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have been maintaining a sturdy presence on the West leaderboard with their impressive 36-16 (0.692) win-loss record. Currently placed at the third spot on the Western Conference standings, the Clippers are dropping almost 116 points per contest this year.

Moreover, heading into the All-Star break, the front office managed to land a veteran talent in Marcus Morris - who is having a career-high scoring year and waived guard Isaiah Thomas in order to free up a second roster spot going forward.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi has missed 11 games due to load management so far

While the Clippers organization has assembled a well-functioning roster around the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard has made sure to hold up his end of the bargain. Leonard is averaging a career-high (and team-high) 27.1 points per game, on 47% shooting from the field.

While preserving his body for the postseason, Kawhi's conditioning this season has resulted in him playing over 32 minutes per contest, and posting numbers like 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists as well as 1.9 steals on average.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Landry Shamet

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently added the league's leader in rebounding when they traded for Andre Drummond out of Detroit. However, the move is expected to make a negligible impact on the Cavs' losing cause this year.

They are currently carrying the second-worst record (13-39) in the league, and find themselves amongst the worst offensive and defensive teams in the NBA this season.

Key Player - Kevin Love

Love's contributions have been ineffective in the bigger picture.

Despite averaging 17+ points for the fourth straight season now, Kevin Love has failed to lead the Cavaliers ever since LeBron's exit. Shooting 47% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc this year so far, the 31-year-old has seen his fair share of frustrating runs due to his team's shortcomings.

However, his ability to average near-double-double numbers consistently and hold fort at the power forward/center spot for his team can never be downplayed.

Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, Darius Garland

Clippers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cavaliers have accumulated nine losses in their last ten games, and are inarguably out of the playoff run for this season as well. On the other hand, the Clippers might be without Patrick Beverley (groin) as they look put away the lowly Cavs side. This matchup is supposed to end up as an easy road win for the mighty Clippers, who are coming off a tough loss against Minnesota.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Cavaliers?

There will be live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Prime Ticket from 7:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.