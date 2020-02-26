Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th February 2020

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (38-19): 124-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (24 February)

Phoenix Suns (24-34): 131-111 win over the Utah Jazz (24 February)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

After a shocking defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, the Clippers team bounced back by routing the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Kawhi Leonard was the man of the game with his 25 points and eight rebounds on the night. The rest of the squad also made meaningful contributions to the scoreline, especially Montrezl Harrell - who dropped 22 points in the game.

The Clippers need to generate some winning momentum going ahead in the second half of the season, and this might be the best time to do it.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been in and out for the Clippers this season because of load management and injury issues. However, he remains the most impactful man for the team.

Playing 32.5 minutes a game, Kawhi is averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals a game. He will be looking to dominate the Suns squad tonight.

Clippers' predicted lineup

Patrick Beverly, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Phoenix Suns Preview

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

The Suns are 4.5 games behind the 8th position in the West. And with the Blazers and the Grizzlies having a tough time on the court, the Suns would have ample hope of making it to the playoffs.

They routed the Utah Jazz away from home in their last game, showing the world how dangerous they can be. Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio converted big time shots, scoring 24 and 22 points respectively. Both the players were unselfish on the night too, dishing 10 and 11 assists respectively.

The Suns are full of purpose and courage, and they would be eager to make a mark tonight by beating the top-ranked Clippers at home.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns' latest All-Star Devin Booker is ready to hit the court and give his team a chance to reach the playoffs. Booker is averaging 26.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds a game this season.

He will be looking to produce a masterclass of a performance in front of the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Suns' Predicted Lineup

Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Clippers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are playing for a spot in the playoffs, and seeing the urgency they showed in the last game, they could be expected to produce another spectacle here.

That said, the Clippers have found their groove and are back to being an irresistible force.

We are predicting a Clippers victory tonight because of the quality of the lineup they have. They have All-Star players like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who can single-handedly turn a game on its head.

Where to watch Clippers vs Suns?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Arizona. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.