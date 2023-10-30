Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Latest update on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough overtime loss even after LeBron James gave it all. They will play against the Orlando Magic on Monday, October 30, at the Crypto.com Arena.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Los Angeles Lakers as their only win against the Phoenix Suns is sandwiched with losses against the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

As the Lakers experienced a heartbreaking loss on the road, they hope the home-court advantage will be favorable for them to make a bounce-back win. The good news is LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not included in the injured list and are expected to play in this back-to-back.

There are only two Los Angeles Lakers players on the injured list: starter Jarred Vanderbilt, who is still nursing his injured heel. He is expected to be back with the team by mid-November.

The other player still in the IL is Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is questionable for this game with the Orlando Magic. However, if he decides to play, he won't give much contribution to the overall rotation.

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to finish the Sacramento Kings

The Lakers' most recent matchup with the Kings left a bad taste with the team losing in overtime and spoiling LeBron James' 20th-year anniversary game. With James and Davis providing the anchor for the team, other players were not able to step up.

Except for the case of veteran player Taurean Prince, who tallied 20 points along with five three-pointers, the rest of the team needs to pick it up.

Austin Reaves is the first person to point at as he has not brought the same energy from last season and his recent FIBA World Cup stint. Against Sacramento, he just had five points and shot a horrible 1-12 from the field.

The bench didn't look formidable. Gabe Vincent logged in almost 32 minutes but only had two points, two assists and four personal fouls. Jaxon Hayes and Christian Wood are expected to help out AD in the paint, but they seemed to be afraid of getting the contact from the big players in the paint.

If the Lakers managed to pick up a win over the Orlando Magic, the next teams on their schedule are the LA Clippers, Orlando Magic again, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.