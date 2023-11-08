Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' status

The LA Lakers suffered consecutive losses to the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. They are 3-4 and enter their matchup against the Houston Rockets looking to change their fortunes. The clash at the Toyota Center is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

LeBron James played his heart out against his former team, going for 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, but the Lakers did not get the win. Looking at the recent injury report, the four-time NBA MVP is good to go against the Rockets and has not missed any games this season.

In his 21st season, LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis did not play against the Miami Heat and is listed as questionable on the injury report, while center Jaxson Hayes is still nursing an ankle injury.

Rui Hachimura has only played three games this season but is probable after suffering a concussion. Gabe Vincent is also out and is expected to return later this month.

Rounding up the injury list are Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has no return timeline yet due to a knee injury, and James Vanderbilt, who should rejoin the team by mid-November.

Darvin Ham on LA Lakers' identity

The LA Lakers have lost four of their first seven games and most of them were caused by bad starts. Head coach Darvin Ham pointed this out during the post-game press conference against the Miami Heat and he hopes the team can change that going forward:

"The fact that we were competitive and our identity came through in that second half, especially the fourth quarter," Ham said.

"Who we were to finish out the season last year and who we're trying to be this year, with this returning core and the new collection of players navigating injuries mixing and matching different lineups, I couldn't be more proud of my guys."

After playing the Houston Rockets, La caps off its four-game road trip against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on November 10 at the Footprint Center in Arizona.