Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (Nov 12): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' status

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers for their next game and there are inclinations that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss this game. Both teams are set to meet at the Crypto.com Arena on November 12 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Spectrum Sportsnet and ROOT SPORTS have television broadcast rights for the game.

The Lakers faced the Phoenix Suns on November 10 and won 122-119. James led the team with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Anthony Davis tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.

In the recent injury list of the LA Lakers, LeBron James is listed as 'questionable' for their upcoming game against the Trail Blazers. However, Anthony Davis is cleared to play and will suit up.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are still on the injury list, with both players expected to rejoin the Lakers roster by mid-November. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also in the IL and has no definite time of return from his knee injury.

The Lakers are looking to ride their momentum from winning against the Trail Blazers after losing three straight games.

LeBron James hopes to start the Los Angeles Lakers season better and not cram again with wins

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to climb up the playoff ladder and make it to the NBA Western Conference Finals before getting eliminated by then-champions Denver Nuggets. This team was slotted at seventh in the West playoff picture, and LeBron James hopes to get a higher seed this time around.

In doing so, the Lakers need to get their act together early in the season to increase their chances of at least landing a top-four seed in the NBA Western Conference.

"It was good to just finally get over the hump at this early stage of the season," said James. "We've been playing from behind in a lot of our games and haven't been able to take the lead. That was a good feeling."

The Lakers are now 4-5 in their first nine games, with LeBron James not missing any match so far. He has averaged 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2023-24 NBA season.

After this game with the Trail Blazers, the Lakers will have two more home games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings on November 14 and 15.