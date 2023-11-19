Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (Nov 19): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ availability 

The LA Lakers have a 7-6 winning record thanks to LeBron James carrying the team against the Portland Trail Blazers. They are now set to host the Houston Rockets at the Crypto.com Arena on November 19. This will be their second meeting this season and a chance for the Lakers to even up the score after losing the first encounter.

In their game against the Trail Blazers, LeBron James led the team with 35 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals while Anthony Davis tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Heading to their upcoming match, LeBron James is listed as questionable due to a hip injury while Anthony Davis is probable with a sore hip. Both players are going to be game-time decisions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Other players that are in the IL are Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, who are expected to be back by the end of the month while Jalen Hood-Schifino is upgraded to questionable.

LeBron James saves the day for the LA Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers escaped an upset against the Trail Blazers thanks to LeBron James. From dishing the ball to Christian Wood and knocking down a three-pointer, the four-time NBA champion just took the game out of reach of their opponents.

“I just try to read and react,” James said to reporters after the victory. “It’s never predetermined with me. I seen some guys that were leaving some of our shooters open. Just trying to be very efficient with our offense. We turned the ball over a little bit too much in the first half and early in the third and we wanted to clean it up in the fourth.”

In 13 games so far this season, LeBron has only missed one. The 19-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

After this matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Lakers will host the Utah Jazz and then the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in back-to-back games on November 21 and 22.