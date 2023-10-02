Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes celebrates their dog, Hugo's birthday just a couple of months after romantic proposal

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and his lovely fiancee Anamaria Goltes are certified dog parents. The soon-to-be-married couple has three dogs together named Hugo, Gia and Vicki. Goltes recently celebrated Hugo's birthday on social media.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Goltes shared several images of Hugo and greeted him with "Happy Birthday." Hugo turned six years old and is the oldest dog of the Mavericks superstar and his fiancee.

Anamaria Goltes celebrates Hugo's birthday on Instagram.

Hugo is the first dog of Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes, introducing him to the public back in 2017. Doncic and Goltes added two more dogs named Gia and Viki, and they all live together in Dallas.

Doncic's dogs are social media personalities, with their own Instagram page called @hugo__gia__viki. They have more than 30,000 followers and usually post photos of them on their adventures.

Luka Doncic showed his love for his dogs with the release of his special edition shoes called Jordan Luka 1 "Dog Dad." It features the paw prints of Hugo, Gia and Viki on the shoes' insoles.

The main color is white with some pink on the sides. It has a black Doncic logo on the tongue. They were released back in April, with the Dallas Mavericks star rocking it in a few games last season.

Luka Doncic and Anamarie Goltes got engaged in July

Luka Doncic proposing to Anamaria Goltes (Photo: anamariegoltes/Instagram)

Luka Doncic and Anamarie Goltes have been together since 2016, but they've known each other since they were kids in Slovenia. Doncic finally proposed to Goltes on July 7 near Bled Castle in Bled, Slovenia. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Goltes is also a social media personality with almost 200,000 followers on Instagram. They live together in Dallas, and she can be seen mostly at Dallas Mavericks home games.

Brad Parker of The Score spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban back during the NBA Summer League and asked him about Doncic's engagement.

"Luka Doncic got engaged," Parker said. "What are you getting him for a wedding gift?"

Cuban thought about it and will likely consult with his wife:

"You know what, I've talked to my wife about that. I don't know yet."

The billionaire then had a last-second answer that might be hard to give:

"A championship."

The Mavericks made some moves in the offseason and have improved their roster around Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, there are much better teams next season such as the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

