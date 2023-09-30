"This is dope": Steph Curry shows love to Dwyane Wade who hits stunning hole-in-one at one of the hardest courses, Pebble Beach

Steph Curry, one of the best golfers in the NBA, congratulated Dwyane Wade for hitting a hole-in-one on one of the country's toughest courses. Wade showed off his improving golf game at Pebble Beach, California. So, Curry might have some competition for next summer's round of celebrity golf tournaments.

In a post on Instagram, Curry had nothing but love for the Miami Heat legend. He celebrated Wade's hole-in-one, a rare feat in golf. It's more impressive, as Pebble Beach is a tough course due to the weather, small putting services and because it's surrounded by big water bodies.

"This is dope," Curry wrote on his Instagram story.

Steph Curry on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade continued to enjoy the offseason by stepping into the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the No. 1 rated public course in the United States. Wade shared the video of his hole-in-one on his Instagram and even joked about getting a golf-themed tattoo to commemorate his shot.

"From the NBA hall of fame to the Pebble Beach Hall of Fame. I might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life! HOLE -IN-ONE!," Wade wrote.

It has been a busy summer for Wade, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Wade retired in 2019 as arguably the third-greatest shooting guard in NBA history. He won three championships with the Miami Heat and is considered the greatest player in the franchise's history.

Wade now works as a majority owner of the Utah Jazz and has been a public figure for the team during the NBA season. He also continued his partnership with Chinese shoe brand Li-Ning this summer, visiting the country for his annual summer tour.

Steph Curry won the 2023 American Century Championships this offseason

Steph Curry might have failed to defend the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship this season, but he has had a very good summer on the green. Curry is a known scratch player and one of the best golf players in the league.

The Warriors superstar regularly plays in golf tournaments during the offseason. It started when he and Klay Thompson lost to the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in The Match.

However, Curry bounced back at the 2023 American Century Championship a couple of months ago. He became just the fifth active athlete and second NBA player to win the celebrity golf tournament.

