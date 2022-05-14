“Luka was Rookie of the Year Slovenia, Giannis of course MVP from Greece… What other league can say that?” - Kevin Love impressed by the rise of international players in the NBA

The NBA has seen the growth of international players making huge claims in the league in recent times. The quality of players from the international scene has been nothing short of pure genius. The NBA has welcomed this talent with open arms.

The rise of international players in the league has been amazing to watch as they continue to aid their various teams. Hall of Famers like Nigerian maestro Hakeem Olajuwon "The Dream" and Chinese center Yao Ming paved the way for international players to make their way into a very competitive league.

The league was initially restrictive to only American nationals before its adaptation as a global league in 1980s. Globalization saw the beginning of the migration of pro players from all over the world into the US and Canada. Being the most competitive league, the NBA attracted the best foreign players to the league.

Great players like the Gasol brothers, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Steve Nash, to mention a few, made their names in the league. They established themselves as important players in the history of the various franchises they represented.

In a Bleacher Report interview, Kevin Love spoke about the rise of international players in the league. He stated that he was impressed by the quality of the players and their rise in the NBA, while praising the league for having such an impact.

"The world is catching up. A few years ago, I remember Luka was Rookie of the Year Slovenia," Love said. "Giannis, obviously MVP from Greece, Siakam from Cameroon. What other league can say that?"

Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon is arguably the best international player of all time in the NBA

Hakeem Olajuwon speaks on stage during the 2013 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 27, 2013 in in the Brooklyn Bourough of New York City.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Hakeem Olajuwon was scouted and flown to the United States as he represented the University of Houston's Cougars. He was phenomenal during his college career and was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the first overall pick in the 1984 draft ahead of Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and John Stockton.

In his rookie season, he averaged 20.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and made the 1985 All-Rookie First Team. The 12-time All-Star became the first international player to make it to the All-Star team and start the All-Star game. He was also the first international player to clinch the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award.

In the 1993-4 season, The Dream became the first player in NBA history to win the MVP award, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP award in a singular season.

The 2-time rebounding leader led the Rockets to back-to-back championship titles in 1994 and 1995. His star power was next to none as he was a 3-time block leader with major plays on both ends of the court. He is considered the best center in the history of the league.

