Lynx vs Sun prediction, odds, where to watch, livestream details and more for WNBA 2023 Season

The Lynx vs Sun matchup will be played on Thursday at 8 PM Eastern Time. Basketball fans will be able to watch it on Bally Sports, but also live stream it on Fubo TV.

The game will be played at Target Center, the home of the Minnesota Lynx. However, the Lynx will have a tough time beating the Sun, even in front of their home crowd. They've played two games at home so far and lost both.

Connecticut, on the other hand, is the second-best team early in the season. The Sun have lost only one game in the 2023 WNBA season and are favorites in the Lynx vs Sun matchup on Thursday.

Connecticut is favored to win the Lynx vs Sun game

The Connecticut Sun are 4-1 this season, with their lose loss coming against the New York Liberty on Saturday. They've been one of the most dominant teams in the 2023 WNBA season and only trail the Las Vegas Aces.

The Minnesota Lynx are the opposite. They've played five games so far in the season, losing all of them. They are 0-2 at home and 0-3 on the road and are one of the two teams in the WNBA that haven't won a single game this season.

The Lynx vs Sun matchup will be played in Minnesota (Image via Getty Images)

Including the preseason, the Lynx are on a six-game win streak and will need a miracle to snap it. They lost their first two home games by an average margin of 8.5 points, yet they're hosting one of the toughest teams in the league on Thursday.

With 15.4 points per game, DeWanna Booner is the Sun's leading scorer so far this season. The Lynx, on the other hand, are led by Napheesa Collier, whose scoring average of 16.6 points ranks her 14th in the league.

Napheesa Collier will be one of several stars in the Lynx vs Sun matchup (Image via Getty Images)

Considering how dominant the Sun have been so far in the season, we expect them to improve their record to 5-1 on Thursday night, keeping the Lynx at the bottom of the 2023 WNBA standings.

The Lynx could cross the 70-point mark in their upcoming matchup, but their poor defense will likely be the reason for their loss. They are the third-worst defensive team so far this season.

Here are the matchup odds:

Moneyline : Sun (-435), Lynx (+300)

: Sun (-435), Lynx (+300) Total: 159.5

Score prediction: Connecticut Sun 81 - 73

