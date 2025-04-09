Malik Monk Injury: Kings suffer massive blow with star guard's availability as playoffs inch closer

Malik Monk - with a career-high 17.2 points and 5.6 assists a game for the season - has been one of the standout performers for the Sacramento Kings. He has admirably stepped into the gap left by De'Aaron Fox's departure. However, Monk left the game early against the Detroit Pistons on Monday with a calf injury, and the prognosis suggests that he could miss at least two weeks of action.

The left calf strain Malik Monk sustained is reported to be re-evaluated in two weeks. While the layoff may not seem problematic, the timing of the injury means that the Kings will be short-handed and without their starting point guard's services for the last three games of the regular season and the Play-in tournament if they qualify for the same without Monk's production.

The Kings (ninth place) currently hold a three-game lead over the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trailblazers and a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks. They require just another win in their remaining three fixtures to ensure a spot in the Play-in tournament.

However, without Malik Monk, escaping the Play-in tournament where they could face the Dallas Mavericks and one of the teams above them in the Western Conference could prove tricky.

Malik Monk had similarly missed the Play-in tournament in 2023-24 with an injury

Monk's injury timing is devastating. He missed the 2023-24 post-season with a sprained MCL while the Sacramento Kings fought hard and won their first game against the Golden State Warriors but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the hopes of playoff qualification.

The Sacramento Kings's seeding and the timing of Malik Monk's injury present a bitter moment of deja vu. A second consecutive exit without playoff action is a far cry from the team's hopes following their hope-inspiring "Light the Beam" season.

If the Kings are still in the playoff picture after a successful Play-in tournament, the guard could return to the team if he is cleared to play after his re-evaluation.

Will the Sacramento Kings hold the fort together and mount a playoff charge without Malik Monk?

