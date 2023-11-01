Masin Elije pokes fun at Dwight Howard with hysterical 'guess this rap line' meme for Flo Rida's hit song

American author Masin Elije, who claimed that he was in a relationship with Dwight Howard, poked fun at the former NBA All-Star by hysterically reacting to a post on social media platform X and sharing it afterward.

The post was a “guess this rap line” meme with the photo of the 37-year-old player as part of the grid. The line was from the hit song of Flo Rida “Low,” which goes like “Apple Bottom jeans (Jeans), boots with the fur.”

Getting the message of what was posted, Elije reacted to it by sharing the post and writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Expand Tweet

A sexual assault lawsuit was recently filed against Dwight Howard by a Georgia man named Stephen Harper. The eight-time NBA All-Star, who now plays in the Chinese T1 League, came out and denied the allegations against him, saying that what took place between them was consensual.

In the process, however, he pretty much revealed his non-heterosexual preferences, something that has been floating for some time now.

The issue was similar to that filed by Elije, who identifies himself as gay, in 2018. According to him, he was given hush money to prevent leaking any information about his alleged relationship with Dwight Howard.

Before moving to the T1 League and playing for the Taoyuan Leopards last year, Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA. Apart from becoming a multiple-time All-Star, he was also a three-time defensive player of the year, five-time rebounding champion, and an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Dwight Howard urges people to mind their own business amid sexual assault allegations

Following sexual assault allegations lodged recently, Dwight Howard urged those criticizing him to mind their own business.

In a video uploaded on social media, Howard made his sentiments known, highlighting how in the absence of a final verdict on the allegations against him, people should be careful passing judgment on him and instead focus on their own lives.

Dwight Howard said:

“People who know what is going on in my bed know what the hell is going on and what I do with it. I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at since ya’ll wanna get to it … That ain’t nobody business where I put my sh*t at. Ya’ll just weird. If you wanna know what people doing in their bedroom or who they messin’ with or sleeping with, you are weird!”

He continued:

“Who cares who I was text messaging? You’re just mad because I wasn’t texting you ugly a**. I don’t gotta deny it, I don’t gotta talk about none of that crap — this sh*t didn’t even happen. You worried about the wrong stuff. That’s why it’s called an accusation. Allegedly.”

Expand Tweet

Howard was hit by a sexual assault lawsuit by a Georgia man named Stephen Harper. He, however, has denied any wrongdoing and said what took place between them was consensual. The former NBA center and his legal team are now looking forward “to present the truth” in the court of law.