Max Kellerman says Ja Morant reminds him of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow: “Joe Burrow is like, 'I ain’t waiting for my turn, my turn is now,' Ja gives me the same feeling”

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have taken the NBA world by storm this season.

Many expected the Grizzlies to fight to make a spot in the playoffs. The Memphis team had other plans, however, as the Grizzlies have skyrocketed. Memphis (41-19) is in third place in the Western Conference.

The team won eight of its last 10 games before the All-Star break. The Grizzlies will be motivated to chase down the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns for one of the top two spots in the West.

Meanwhile, franchise point guard Ja Morant has started to become a superstar. On Thursday on ESPN, analyst Max Kellerman said Morant gives him similar vibes to Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Joe Burrow is like, 'I ain’t waiting for my turn. My turn is now.' Ja gives me the same feeling,” Kellerman said.

Ja Morant becoming a superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN personality Max Kellerman spoke about the similarities between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. The reason Kellerman sees the comparison is that he believes Morant can take his game to another level when the playoffs start.

Already a rising NBA star, Morant took his game to a new level this season, his third in the league.

Morant and the Grizzlies are a team that can contend now, and the rest of the NBA has been put on notice.

Although many thought Memphis was a team that would take time to put the pieces together, it looks as if that time is here. Morant is the engine driving the train for the talented roster.

After averaging 19.1 points per game last year, Morant has seen his production take off this season. Morant is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.5% (33.0% from 3-point range). Morant, the No. 2 pick behind Zion Williamson in the 2019 draft, was selected as an All-Star – and a starter, no less – for the first time this season.

With Morant in charge, the Grizzlies could become a darkhorse contender to make a push towards the Western Conference finals.

Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After a knee injury limited him to 10 games as a rookie, Burrow was the league's supernova this season. The national champion at Louisiana State University led the upstart Cincinnati Bengals to a surprising Super Bowl run.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein