Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to surprise us with their grittiness in the NBA regular season. After finding themselves as the "underdog" in the play-in tournament last year, the young Grizzlies squad clawed its way towards the playoffs after earning the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for them, that meant a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies put up a fight and showed that they are on a team on the rise. The roster is oozing with upside and youth all over. The question remaining now is whether Ja Morant and the Grizzlies can take the next step toward becoming consistent threats in the Western Conference.

If this Grizzlies roster can take a leap forward while remaining healthy, they have the pieces to potentially shock the basketball world this year.

Memphis Grizzlies' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Steven Adams should set the tone in the paint for the Memphis Grizzlies

One of the more interesting moves of the NBA offseason saw the Memphis Grizzlies trading big man Jonas Valanciunas for Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, as well as some draft compensation.

Bledsoe was later moved in a separate trade, but the name to talk about here is Adams. The big man is a bit of an old-school bruiser in the paint. It will be interesting to see how he works alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies also made a couple of intriguing additions to their roster. They acquired Jarrett Culver in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Culver is still extremely young, and he could become a great developmental project for this organization.

The Grizzlies also turned some heads when they selected Ziaire Williams with the 10th overall selection in this year's draft. A former top recruit out of high school, Williams is expected to be brought along slowly throughout his rookie year.

A number of notable subtractions from last year's roster include Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen.

Important storylines for Memphis Grizzlies' training camp

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson should be important pieces for Memphis this year

1. Can the Memphis Grizzlies make some noise in the Western Conference?

The Memphis Grizzlies organization continues to do a fantastic job of adding talent in the draft and developing them. While the Grizzlies have shown signs of becoming contenders in the Western Conference each year, the basketball world has patiently been waiting for it to happen.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been dealing with some injuries over the last couple of years, but this could be the perfect opportunity for them to hit the ground running.

Franchise star Ja Morant should be poised for another fantastic year and Dillon Brooks showed in the playoffs that he could become a key piece for this team. If a number of players can step up, the Grizzlies could be a team to watch out for.

2. What version of Jaren Jackson Jr. will we see?

Jaren Jackson Jr could set the tone for the Grizzlies season

This is probably the most important story to watch for the Memphis Grizzlies this year.

Jaren Jackson Jr. only played a total of 11 games last season after spending the year recovering from a torn meniscus. The good news is it looks as if the 22-year-old will finally be ready to hit the ground running again.

Memphis Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman recently revealed the expectations the franchise has for Jaren Jackson Jr. this year. He said:

"A big goal of this offseason was positioning ourselves to be in a place where Jaren can absorb more of the offensive load. Where he can step in and we can play the we want to play. For this team to reach its ceiling, for us to be our best selves, that involves Jaren really coming into his offensively and us putting him a position to be successful."

Jackson was one of the brightest rising stars in the league after his first two years in the NBA. If he can bounce back and once again become that type of player, the Grizzlies will have some serious firepower to deal with.

3. Which young players will take the next step for the Grizzlies?

Desmond Bane looks poised for a big second year

If you take a look at some of the pieces the Memphis Grizzlies have off the bench, you will realize how quickly you can get excited. There are some serious names to watch out for this year as key contributors.

The first is second-year wing Desmond Bane. An intelligent basketball player who can shoot the cover off the ball, Bane was one of the best players in Las Vegas at Summer League and looks ready for a breakout season.

Keep an eye on Xavier Tillman Sr. as well. After becoming a second-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Tillman earned notable minutes towards the end of the year for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton are both names to watch closely as well.

Predicted starting lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into 2021-22 NBA season

This Memphis Grizzlies team has an underrated starting five that they look ready to roll with. While Steven Adams and Kyle Anderson are expected to start, keep an eye on Xavier Tillman Sr and Desmond Bane. Both could make a case for a starting position if they impress at the start of the year.

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

