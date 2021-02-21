Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Preview and Match Prediction - February 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center in a 2020-21 NBA matchup. This game will mark the Dallas Mavericks' return to action after a week's absence due to weather restrictions.

The Memphis Grizzlies, who were on a two-game winning run, fell to the in-form Suns 97-128 in their last outing. Taylor Jenkins will hope to see his side bounce back from the heavy defeat with a win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks were on a four-game winning run before their 118-121 loss to the Blazers.

Luka Doncic and co. have seemingly got the Dallas Mavericks' campaign back on track after a poor start. Rick Carlisle will want his side to put their loss behind and return to winning ways against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, February 22nd, 2021; 8:30 PM ET. (Tuesday 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The 13-13 Memphis Grizzlies have been pretty inconsistent this season. However, they sit ninth in the West and have a few games in hand compared to most of the other teams in their Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies were without multiple key players like Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson in their last game. All these players have been listed as day-to-day, with coach Jenkins hopeful of their selection against a full-strength Dallas Mavericks team.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Although Ja Morant has struggled this season, he continues to be a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the potential absence of the likes of Brooks, Anderson and Clarke, the onus will be on the former Rookie of the Year to deliver the goods in this all-important clash. Morant had a reasonably quiet game against the Phoenix Suns and will hope for a strong comeback.

Ja Morant is averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game this season, which is remarkable considering his shooting hasn't been as lethal as he would have wanted it to be. He also leads the Memphis Grizzlies in assists per game (7.8).

"I'm not a stat chaser, I'm just trying to win games." - @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/gb9rWvlrGm — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) February 15, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been playing some really good basketball recently.

Having won four of their last five games, they will hope to build on and secure a playoff berth at the end of the season. The Dallas Mavericks are tenth in the West, one place below their next opponents.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the few sides to have all players available for selection. They will look to capitalize on that advantage against an undermanned Memphis Grizzlies team.

Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Kyle Anderson, F - Dillon Brooks, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic had a big night in the Dallas Mavericks' last game against the Blazers, scoring 44 points and providing nine assists. But he did fail to covert a wide-open three-pointer to save the game.

Nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks will be hopeful of another big performance from Doncic against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Slovenian is averaging 29.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game, leading the Dallas Mavericks in all three categories. If Doncic gets going, he could single-handedly lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance... Luka Doncic of the @dallasmavs.



Drafted as the 3rd pick in 2018 out of Slovenia, @luka7doncic is averaging 29.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.4 APG for the Mavericks this season. pic.twitter.com/wWD5YC7SRG — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Maxi Kleber, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Grizzlies vs Mavs Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have a full-strength squad at their disposal. With Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in top form, they are likely to emerge as winners.

The Memphis Grizzlies are unpredictable, though, and will have to be disciplined enough to avoid their 16th defeat this season.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Mavs?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southeast. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.