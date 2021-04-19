Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 19th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

In an enticing NBA season matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at Ball Arena. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Nuggets came out on top with a 103-102 win over Memphis in a closely contested game.

The Memphis Grizzlies head into this contest with back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. They defeated the Bucks 128-115 in their last game, as six of their players scored in double digits. Grayson Allen led the charge with 26 points, while Dillon Brooks added 21 points playing a solid cameo.

The Memphis Grizzlies were the better side on both ends of the floor, shooting 54.8% from the field, making 10 seals and committing just 10 turnovers through the course of the game. They also dominated the paint, outscoring the Bucks 60-40.

The Denver Nuggets, too, enter this matchup on the back of two consecutive wins. They routed the underwhelming Houston Rockets 128-99 in their last outing. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and made 16 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points to help the Nuggets win their 36th game of the season.

The Denver Nuggets controlled the game from the get-go, opening up a 20-point lead at the half. They dominated the paint, out-rebounding the Rockets 52-35 and outscoring them 62-52 in that area. However, the Nuggets will be hoping to improve their shooting from beyond the arc as they shot just 29% from the long-range.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets - Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have several injury concerns heading into this contest. They will be without the in-form Jonas Valanciunas, who has been ruled out because of concussion protocols. At the same time, five other players are listed as either doubtful or questionable for this game.

.@memgrizz injury report, 4/19 at @nuggets:



QUESTIONABLE

D. Brooks – L thigh soreness

B. Clarke – R hip soreness

D. Melton – L leg soreness

J. Winslow – R thigh soreness



DOUBTFUL

J. Jackson Jr. – L knee meniscus surgery recovery



OUT

J. Valančiūnas – NBA concussion protocol — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

De'Anthony Melton (leg), Justise Winslow (quad), Brandon Clarke (hip) and Dillon Brooks (thigh) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson (knee) is listed as doubtful.

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Monte Morris (hamstring) for this game. He is the only player on the injury report apart from Jamal Murray (ACL), who is out for the season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets - Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to make changes to their starting lineup with Valanciunas ruled out for this game.

Advertisement

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen will likely start as the two guards, while Dillon Brooks (if available) will pair up with Kyle Anderson as the two forwards as usual. Xavier Tillman could get the nod ahead of Killian Tillie to start as the center for this game.

From the reserves, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Killian Tillie are likely to play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in action

The Denver Nuggets starting five will have one minor change, with Monte Morris ruled out for this game.

Facundo Campazzo could be back playing as the point guard, along with Will Barton as the shooting guard. Meanwhile, the frontcourt trio of Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic should likely retain their place as well.

From the reserves, the likes of P.J. Dozier, Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Xavier Tillman.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - Will Barton l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic.