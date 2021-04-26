Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The NBA 2020-21 season action continues with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena tonight.

The Grizzlies are 8th in the Western Conference standings with a 31-28 record, while the Nuggets sit in fourth with a 39-21 record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Tyler Jenkins will have all players available for selection for tonight's game with the exception of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. He is scheduled to be rested for the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Both Will Barton and Monte Morris have been sidelined for an indefinite period with hamstring injuries. Jamal Murray is currently undergoing rehabilitation following knee surgery, while Shaquille Harrison is undergoing quarantine as per league's Covid-19 policy.

Aaron Gordon's participation is in question following a knee issue.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets predicted lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will start the game with the guard duo of Ja Morant and Grayson Allen. Dillon Brooks will start at small forward, while Kyle Anderson will partner him in the frontcourt. Jonas Valanciunas, who has put up 17 points and 12.5 rebounds, will start at center.

Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke will come off the bench to share minutes with Valanciunas and Anderson.

Denver Nuggets

Facundo Campazzo and Perry Dozier will come in place of the injured Jamal Murray and Will Barton to make up the Denver Nuggets backcourt. The frontcourt is expected to constitute the tried and tested pair of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, who is expected to suit up despite his questionable status.

Transition defense will be key in slowing down the Grizzlies tonight.#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/DhAXOMU9xU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 26, 2021

MVP front runner Nikola Jokic will start at center. He has been in impeccable touch, averaging 26 points, 8.7 assists and 10.9 rebounds per contest. He is also doing it all on the defensive end, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen Small Forward - Dillon Brooks Power Forward - Kyle Anderson Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo Shooting Guard - Perry Dozier Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. Power Forward - Aaron Gordon Center - Nikola Jokic

