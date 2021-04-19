Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets  Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to the Ball Arena tonight in an all-Western Conference clash.

Both teams are on a two-game winning run. The Nuggets won their last game against the Houston Rockets, while the Grizzlies are coming off a convincing 128-115 victory over Eastern Conference heavyweights the Milwaukee Bucks.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, April 19th; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 20th April; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

.@memgrizz injury report, 4/19 at @nuggets:



QUESTIONABLE

D. Brooks – L thigh soreness

B. Clarke – R hip soreness

D. Melton – L leg soreness

J. Winslow – R thigh soreness



DOUBTFUL

J. Jackson Jr. – L knee meniscus surgery recovery



OUT

J. Valančiūnas – NBA concussion protocol — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 18, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most stubborn defenses in the league, possessing a measly defensive rating of 110.6. Taylor Jenkins' free-flowing offense has seen them move the ball around with comfort, averaging a brilliant 27.1 assists per match.

Jonas Valanciunas has played the role of a two-way player to perfection this season, putting up 17 points and 12 rebounds, along with 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals. Kyle Anderson has also been instrumental in the front court's success, tallying 12 points and 6 rebounds so far.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Ja Morant has been in inspirational form in his sophomore year, putting up 18 points and 7 assists per contest. Despite averaging 7 assists, the young point guard is turning over the ball just thrice, exhibiting his ability to be judicious with the rock.

Morant is the catalyst behind the Memphis Grizzlies' offense, and he will have to be at his best tonight if the team wants to stand a chance at winning against the Denver Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Center - Xavier Tillman

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have dismantled NBA defenses all year, registering an impressive offensive rating of 117.9. They are the third-best offense in the league if this metric is to be taken into account. The Nuggets have also crashed the offensive boards with diligence, averaging 10.8 rebounds on that end per match.

Michael Porter Jr. will need to step up in Jamal Murray's absence if the Denver Nuggets are to make a deep postseason run. Porter Jr. has kept his end of the bargain so far, scoring 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets

It wouldn't be surprising if Nikola Jokic is crowned the MVP at the end of the year, as the big Serbian is putting up video game numbers - 26 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists on 56-42-85 splits. He is also doing it all on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 1.5 steals.

Jokic has ramped up his offensive production since Jamal Murray went down due to an ACL tear. He will have the opportunity to pad his stats tonight against a relatively easy matchup in Xavier Tillman.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Perry Dozier, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr., Power Forward - Aaron Gordon, Center - Nikola Jokic

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will be the clear favorites to win tonight's encounter at their home arena. Nikola Jokic is in inspired form and Jonas Valanciunas' absence makes it even more difficult for the Memphis Grizzlies to contain him.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets matchup will be televised locally on Bally Sports South East-Memphis and ALT Network. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

