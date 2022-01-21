Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in their second match of a four-game road on Friday.

The Grizzlies have lost two of their last three matches following their 11-game winning streak. They are coming off a 114-126 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers 130-128 in their previous outing. It was their fifth victory in seven games.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, January 21st; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 22nd; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Ja Morant-led Grizzlies have exceeded expectations this season and have done so in some style. They sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 31-16 record entering their game against the Denver Nuggets. Memphis has battled Covid and injuries to key players better than several other teams in the league this year, despite being such a young side.

They haven't been in the best of form over their last three outings and will be eager to bounce back against the shorthanded Nuggets. Memphis will once again be without several key players, though. Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane are all unavailable due to injuries or covid.

The Grizzlies couldn't perform to their full potential in the absence of those key players in their last outing. Memphis struggled to get stops on defense, while also failing to shoot the ball well from deep, converting only nine of 40 shots from beyond the arc.

Nevertheless, head coach Taylor Jenkins has instilled confidence in all of his players, allowing them to do well when asked to step up. It would not be surprising to see this resilient team come away with a win against the Nuggets.

Key Player - Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Steven Adams has been an underrated signing by the Grizzlies this offseason. The former OKC Thunder center has been exceptional in executing the team's gameplan on both sides of the ball. Adams' rebounding and post defense have been vital to the Grizzlies, while also contributing on the offensive end with an average of 5.0 screen assists per game, yielding an average of 10.9 points.

Adams will be up against it in this game as he takes on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. With the Denver Nuggets running their offense through their big man, Adams will have to try and neutralize Jokic's threat as much as possible.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - John Konchar | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have had an up-and-down season thus far. They have managed to find some momentum of late though, winning five of their last seven games.

The Nuggets have had to rely heavily on superstar Nikola Jokic to produce winning results this term. Nevertheless, Jokic hasn't shied away from taking up that responsibility on a nightly basis, recording another solid game against the Clippers. The reigning MVP recorded 49 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists, shooting on a 64/60/87 clip to lead his side's comeback after they were down 12 points at halftime.

Aaron Gordon also recorded his best offensive game of the season, tallying 28 points on ten of 16 shooting (4 3-pointers). The Denver Nuggets have found success when the likes of Gordon, Jeff Green and Will Barton contribute at an efficient rate. If they manage to do that against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nuggets will fancy their chances of recording consecutive wins.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon ranks second in PER for the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic this season. The veteran forward is a solid two-way player, but he isn't as consistent on offense as the Nuggets would want him to be. Nevertheless, with two consecutive 20-point outings under his belt, Gordon will be keen to continue his fine form and contribute to his team efficiently against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a more consistent team compared to the Denver Nuggets this season. Their record against the top teams and on the road has also been stellar, recently resulting in them climbing atop the NBA's power rankings. Considering these factors, Ja Morant and Co. seem like the favorites to win against head coach Michael Malone's team on Friday.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Nuggets

Also Read Article Continues below

Bally Sports Southeast and Altitude will cover the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets on local TV. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland