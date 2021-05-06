Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena tonight with an objective to build on their recent win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 33-32 record, while the Pistons are languishing in the bottom of the East with a 19-47 record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

Shooting guard Grayson Allen is out with an abdomen injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to be rested for the clash against the Detroit Pistons. All other players will be available for selection.

Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets v Detroit Pistons

Josh Jackson has been ruled out with a rather bizarre problem - a sore tooth. The trio of Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington will be given a rest for this match. Hamidou Diallo is out with a personal issue, while Rodney McGruder won't be able to feature because of an elbow injury.

Both Jerami Grant and Dennis Smith Jr. are out with knee injuries.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

2020 Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant will start at point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is the most likely candidate to replace Grayson Allen at shooting guard, while Dillon Brooks will start at small forward.

Jonas Valanciunas - who has averaged 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for the season - will make up the Memphis Grizzlies' frontcourt along with Kyle Anderson.

Brandon Clarke will share minutes with Anderson at the power forward position as part of the bench unit.

Detroit Pistons

Rookie Killian Hayes will start at point guard for the Detroit Pistons, with Frank Jackson to partner him in the backcourt as Hamidou Diallo has been ruled out.

Diallo was dialed in last night, draining a career-high 35 points 🔥



Pistons Hits x @DraftKings | @hamidoudiallo pic.twitter.com/GdlhbTR7xt — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 5, 2021

Saddiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya will take up the two forward spots and Isaiah Stewart will start at center position. Jahlil Okafor has been a key part of the rotation lately and he will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons predicted starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center- Jonas Valanciunas.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Sekou Doumbouya | Center- Isaiah Stewart.

