Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Match Preview - May 6th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls Memphis Grizzlies will commence their two-game East Coast road trip in the 2020-21 NBA when they take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game. Meanwhile, the bottom-ranked Detroit Pistons are on a four-game losing streak. The Pistons will look to return to winning ways after losing by three points against the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, May 6th; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, May 7th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an inconsistent run in the last few weeks, winning seven of their last 16 games. However, the Grizzlies showed tremendous grit to win their last game 139-135 against the Timberwolves.

In a high-scoring affair, both teams' offenses produced top-notch performances. Ja Morant led the charge for the Memphis Grizzlies, tallying 37 points and ten assists, while rookie Desmond Bane produced a solid 22-point outing. The Memphis Grizzlies will have to be more disciplined in defense, though.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant (right) in action

Ja Morant was terrific in the last game, but his form has been indifferent in the last week, which is one of the major reasons why the Memphis Grizzlies have faltered.

Morant is a key player for the Memphis Grizzles. He could be pivotal for his team against the Detroit Pistons too.

The future is now. 37 and 10 for Ja tonight. (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/H62zqqcmym — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 6, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons shifted their focus towards rebuilding their team after floundering this season. Last week presented a great opportunity for a lot of their youngsters to play some vital minutes.

The short-handed Pistons put on a great display against a playoff-contending team like the Hornets in their last game, despite losing 99-102. There were a lot of positives for head coach Dwayne Casey and his young team. Hamidou Diallo scored a team-high 35 points on the night, while Sekou Doumbouya tallied 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Detroit Pistons could have done a better job offensively, as they shot just 28% from the three-point line and 12 of 20 free throw attempts. However, a solid defensive display saw them restrict the Hornets to just 40.9% shooting from the field.

They will need to be on their toes once again against a quality offensive unit like the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey (right) in action

The Detroit Pistons will be without several players for this game, including Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Josh Jackson and Hamidou Diallo. Saddiq Bey will be expected to lead the team from the front, especially at the offensive end.

The rookie had an off-night against the Hornets, tallying just eight points on the night. Nevertheless, Bey is a lethal shooter of the ball and will have to score big if the Detroit Pistons are to have any chance of winning the game.

Most games with 5+ threes by a rookie in NBA history:



11 — Saddiq Bey

9 — Steph Curry

9 — Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/2XWEHxrCeo — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Sekou Doumbouya l Center - Isiah Stewart.

Grizzlies vs Pistons Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are the overwhelming favorites in this game, considering they have a better team and a lot to look forward to regarding the post-season. The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, are out of postseason contention and will be without several key players for this game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to produce an emphatic win, but they'll have to guard against complacency.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Pistons game?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons will be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.