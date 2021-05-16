Create
Notifications
×

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Golden State Warriors in NBA 2020-21 action
Golden State Warriors in NBA 2020-21 action
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 35 min ago
Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors in a crunch game at the Chase Center tonight as the 2020-21 NBA regular season comes to an end.

Both teams are set to feature in the upcoming play-in tournament. The Golden State Warriors are 8th in the West with a 38-33 record, while the Grizzlies are hot on their heels in 9th with an identical record but are behind on head-to-head.

This fixture is a winner-takes-all game in the battle for the 8th seed. The team that comes out on top will then play the 7th seed in the Western Conference in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the team that finishes on the losing side in tonight's game will drop to 9th and will face the San Antonio Spurs in the play-in tournament to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

Sean McDermott (foot) and Grayson Allen (abdomen) are unavailable for selection.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

Damion Lee is undergoing quarantine, while Kelly Oubre continues to miss games because of a wrist injury. James Wiseman is out with a knee problem.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies rested key starters against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, but they will field their first-choice lineup for tonight's game. Ja Morant will start at point guard with Dillon Brooks partnering him in the back court.

Kyle Anderson will feature at small forward, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas making up the Memphis Grizzlies front court. De'Anthony Melton and T. Frazier will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Tyler Jenkins' side.

Also Read: "I got to learn a lot from them"- Princepal Singh on sharing the court with probable NBA draft 2021 top-5 picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will start at point guard, with Andrew Wiggins and Kent Bazemore taking up the wing spots. Draymond Green has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors this season, and he will start at power forward. Kevon Looney is expected to retain his place as the team's center.

Eric Paschall, Nico Mannion and Jordan Bell will come off the bench to split minutes with the starting unit.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valenciunas

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 14th, 2021

Published 35 min ago
comments icon
NBA Golden State Warriors Memphis Grizzlies Stephen Curry Ja Morant NBA Players NBA Injury Updates NBA Schedule 2020-21
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी