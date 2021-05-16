Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors in a crunch game at the Chase Center tonight as the 2020-21 NBA regular season comes to an end.
Both teams are set to feature in the upcoming play-in tournament. The Golden State Warriors are 8th in the West with a 38-33 record, while the Grizzlies are hot on their heels in 9th with an identical record but are behind on head-to-head.
This fixture is a winner-takes-all game in the battle for the 8th seed. The team that comes out on top will then play the 7th seed in the Western Conference in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the team that finishes on the losing side in tonight's game will drop to 9th and will face the San Antonio Spurs in the play-in tournament to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Sean McDermott (foot) and Grayson Allen (abdomen) are unavailable for selection.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Damion Lee is undergoing quarantine, while Kelly Oubre continues to miss games because of a wrist injury. James Wiseman is out with a knee problem.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies rested key starters against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, but they will field their first-choice lineup for tonight's game. Ja Morant will start at point guard with Dillon Brooks partnering him in the back court.
Kyle Anderson will feature at small forward, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas making up the Memphis Grizzlies front court. De'Anthony Melton and T. Frazier will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Tyler Jenkins' side.
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry will start at point guard, with Andrew Wiggins and Kent Bazemore taking up the wing spots. Draymond Green has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors this season, and he will start at power forward. Kevon Looney is expected to retain his place as the team's center.
Eric Paschall, Nico Mannion and Jordan Bell will come off the bench to split minutes with the starting unit.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s
Memphis Grizzlies
Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valenciunas
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney
