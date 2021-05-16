Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors in a crunch game at the Chase Center tonight as the 2020-21 NBA regular season comes to an end.

Both teams are set to feature in the upcoming play-in tournament. The Golden State Warriors are 8th in the West with a 38-33 record, while the Grizzlies are hot on their heels in 9th with an identical record but are behind on head-to-head.

This fixture is a winner-takes-all game in the battle for the 8th seed. The team that comes out on top will then play the 7th seed in the Western Conference in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the team that finishes on the losing side in tonight's game will drop to 9th and will face the San Antonio Spurs in the play-in tournament to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

Sean McDermott (foot) and Grayson Allen (abdomen) are unavailable for selection.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

Damion Lee is undergoing quarantine, while Kelly Oubre continues to miss games because of a wrist injury. James Wiseman is out with a knee problem.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies rested key starters against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, but they will field their first-choice lineup for tonight's game. Ja Morant will start at point guard with Dillon Brooks partnering him in the back court.

.@memgrizz injury report, May 16 at @warriors:



OUT

Grayson Allen - LT Abdominal Soreness

Sean McDermott - LT Foot Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 16, 2021

Kyle Anderson will feature at small forward, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas making up the Memphis Grizzlies front court. De'Anthony Melton and T. Frazier will come off the bench to play significant minutes for Tyler Jenkins' side.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will start at point guard, with Andrew Wiggins and Kent Bazemore taking up the wing spots. Draymond Green has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors this season, and he will start at power forward. Kevon Looney is expected to retain his place as the team's center.

"(Steph) always gives his all during every game, and I always see him trying to improve his game both on and off the court. That's inspiring."



Ahead of his @ChaseCenter #DubNation playlist tomorrow, @NCTsmtown_DREAM's Chenle talks about his group's music & his love for the Dubs. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2021

Eric Paschall, Nico Mannion and Jordan Bell will come off the bench to split minutes with the starting unit.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valenciunas

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

