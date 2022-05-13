Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 13th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will go head-to-head in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Chase Center on Friday. Playing without their star Ja Morant, the Grizzlies were on fire and grabbed a 134-95 win in Game 5.

Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points each to lead the way from the front for the Grizzlies. A total of seven players from the team scored in double figures and this paved the way for a blowout win for the young side.

Tyus Jones: 21 PTS, 9 AST, 4 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. and the @memgrizz set a Playoff franchise record with 18 threes as they force Game 6 on Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN!

Klay Thompson scored 19 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 off the bench. The Warriors benched their stars once they felt the game was out of their control and even after doing so, the Grizzlies continued to dominate the Dubs.

With the series at 3-2, Game 6 is going to be a crucial one for both teams. The Warriors will be looking to close out the series, while the Grizzlies will try to push things to a Game 7, where they can battle and try their best to advance into the next round.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant is indefinitely ruled out of the game due to an injury he suffered in Game 3 of the series. Reports have emerged that the All-Star could be ruled out of the postseason due to the injury. Santi Aldama and Kilian Tillie have also been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Ja Morant Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Santi Aldama Out Right Knee Soreness Killian Tillie Out Lower Back Injury

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs. Grizzlies say Ja Morant has bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for remainder of the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Gary Payton II and James Wiseman have been indefinitely ruled out of action for this game against the Grizzlies. Payton suffered a left elbow injury and is expected to return after only 3-5 weeks. Andre Iguodala is also reported to be out with a left cervical disc injury, while Otto Porter Jr. is listed as questionable due to right foot soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Gary Payton II Out Left Elbow Fracture James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Right Foot Soreness Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 13, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies +290 Over 217.5 [-110] +8 [-110] Golden State Warriors -375 Under 217.5 [-110] -8 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this matchup because of the home advantage they have coming into this game. They have not put up convincing performances in the series, but considering the quality of players the Dubs have, they are expected to close things out in Game 6 at the Chase Center.

The Grizzlies have done well playing without Ja Morant. But considering the experience the Warriors have on their roster, they should not have a problem trying to defeat the Grind City team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have a 21-6 record without Ja Morant this season The Grizzlies have a 24-16 against the spread record on the road The totals have gone over in four of the last five games for the Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have an 18-9 record in Game 6 of the playoffs. Steph Curry has averaged 29.5 PPG and 6.5 RPG against the Grizzlies this season The Warriors have a 7-3 record in their last ten playoff games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five

The Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane on their backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will man the frontcourt, while Steve Adams starts at center. The likes of Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams and Kyle Anderson will play pivotal parts for the Grizzlies off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz GO GET ONE DB GO GET ONE DB https://t.co/SYuQcvdEve

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five

The Warriors will start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga will man the frontcourt, while Draymond Green starts at center. Youngster Jordan Poole has been exceptional off the bench. He is expected to continue playing a big part in the team off the bench, alongside Otto Porter Jr.

The Warriors have a 6-4 record in the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams

The Warriors have a defensive rating of 112.1 in the playoffs, while the Grizzlies have a rating of 107.5

The Warriors lead [114.6] the league in terms of points scored per game in the playoffs and the Grizzlies are right behind them in second place [114.0]

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga | Center - Draymond Green

