Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 9, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors play Game 4 tonight in San Francisco. Golden State doled out a "spanking" in Game 3, winning 142-112. The result was jarring after Games 1 and 2 were decided by five points or less.

Ja Morant is doubtful for Game 4 after sustaining a knee injury in Game 3. While this news may seem devastating for the Grizzlies, Memphis went 20-5 in the regular season without Morant, including a win against Golden State.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp 🏼



Can the young squad replicate their grit in the Playoffs? 🤔 The Grizzlies were SOLID without Ja Morant during the regular seasonCan the young squad replicate their grit in the Playoffs? 🤔 The Grizzlies were SOLID without Ja Morant during the regular season 💪🏼Can the young squad replicate their grit in the Playoffs? 🤔 https://t.co/H5iNGonLt1

"The Grizzlies were SOLID without Ja Morant during the regular season."

The Grizzlies' defense will look to step up in Game 4, as any time you allow 142 points, it's going to be hard to win. The good news is, Memphis is one of the best defensive teams in the league when Ja Morant isn't on the floor.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Monday, May 9th, 10:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Grizzlies +10 (-110) +385 Over 224 (-110) Warriors -10 (-110) -500 Under 224 (-110)

StatMuse @statmuse The Grizzlies led the league in rebounding this season.



The Warriors have outrebounded them in all 3 games this series. The Grizzlies led the league in rebounding this season.The Warriors have outrebounded them in all 3 games this series. https://t.co/97bgmoorhJ

"...The Warriors have outrebounded them in all 3 games this series."

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Best Picks

Jordan Poole Over 20.5 (-115)

After struggling towards the end of the first round, Jordan Poole has found his shot against Memphis. He's averaged 26 points a game, seven points higher than his regular season average. 21 points should be easy for Poole in Game 4.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 15.5 Points (-108)

The way Memphis' offense works, it can be hard to predict who will take the extra shots with Morant out. They share the ball well and will go with the hot hand.

However, one line stands out amongst the rest, Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.5 points. This line would be intriguing even if Morant was playing; it's free money if he's out.

Desmond Bane Over 3.5 Threes (+124)

Desmond Bane has been talking some trash, and he'll need to back it up tonight. Bane believes he is the second-best three-point shooter in the league behind Steph Curry. With the extra shots he'll likely receive tonight, he'll need to be electric from deep.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predictions

Going into this series, Golden State was an understandable favorite; they are an experienced team that has been here many times before; Memphis is young, and this franchise has only made it past this stage once.

However, in Games 1 and 2, Memphis showed they deserved to be here. They are a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. In Game 3, the Warriors caught fire, nobody on Golden State could miss a basket, and that level of play isn't sustainable.

While it was embarrassing for Memphis, it isn't something that should happen again. Game 4 will be much closer, and bettors should jump on the ridiculous +10.5.

Memphis +10.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors 1 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson