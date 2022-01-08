Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 8th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers will lock horns with each other for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

The Grizzlies enter this game on the back of seven wins in a row, the second-longest winning streak across the NBA right now. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 118-88 in their previous outing.

Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists to his name, while five other players also scored in double-digits. Memphis improved to 26-14 for the season and are 4.5 games ahead of the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks in the conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are on a two-game skid. The Phoenix Suns handed them a 106-89 loss in their previous game. Marcus Morris was the best player for the team. He scored 26 points and grabbed nine boards on the night, while the rest of his teammates struggled to get going. LA fell to 19-20 for the season and find themselves eighth in the West standings.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies injury report features eight players. Kyle Anderson, Ja Morant and Yves Pons are listed as doubtful, while Desmond Bane, John Konchar and Xavier Tillman are listed as questionable. Steven Adams and Tyrell Terry have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Steven Adams Out Covid-19 protocols Kyle Anderson Doubtful Back soreness John Konchar Questionable Covid-19 protocols Xavier Tillman Questionable Covid-19 protocols Ja Morant Doubtful Covid-19 protocols Tyrell Terry Out G-League two-way Desmond Bane Questionable Quad soreness Yves Pons Doubtful Ankle soreness

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers have listed seven players on their injury report for this game. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luke Kennard, Xavier Moon and Jason Preston have all been ruled out. Ivica Zubac is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow UCL tear Isaiah Hartenstein Out Ankle sprain Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Ivica Zubac Questionable Competition reconditioning Jason Preston Out Foot injury Xavier Moon Out Covid protocols Luke Kennard Out Covid protocols

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could rest key players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane on what happens to be the front end of a back-to-back set in LA. If they do rule Morant and Bane out, they will likely start Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks in the backcourt, while the trio of Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Killian Tillie should make up the frontcourt.

De'Anthony Melton, Santi Aldama and Jarrett Culver could play key minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game if Ivica Zubac is not cleared to play against Memphis. Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will likely start at the two guard spots, while Terance Mann, Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka will complete the rest of the lineup.

Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr. and Nicolas Batum will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones; Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks; Small Forward - Ziaire Williams; Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr.; Center - Killian Tillie.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe; Small Forward - Terance Mann; Power Forward - Marcus Morris; Center - Serge Ibaka.

