Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers starting linueps and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers game is one of the most anticipated matchups of the 10-match slate for December 29. This is the second time both teams meet this season, with the Grizzlies taking the victory over the adjusting Clippers by just four points.

For those who want to catch the action from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports SE-MEM will feature the game starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online live stream.

Injuries for Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies injuries for Dec. 29, 2023

The Grizzlies have six injured players, including Ja Morant and Santi Aldama, who are both doubtful for the next game. Luke Kennard is also sidelined and s expected to be back in early January. The team will miss the services of former league MVP Derrick Rose, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, who are all ruled out.

LA Clippers injuries for Dec. 29, 2023

Kawhi Leonard is 'questionable' to play against the Grizzlies and should be a game-time decision for the Clippers' medical staff. Mason Plumlee is getting closer to returning, and they see him returning by mid-January.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers starting lineups and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023

Ja Morant is likely to play in the next game and join Marcus Smart as the starting shooting guard. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the starting forwards while Bismack Biyombo locks the center position.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Jacob Gylard SG Marcus Smart John Konchar SF Desmond BAne Vince Williams Jr. Zaire Williams PF Jaren Jackson Jr, David Roddy Jake LaRavia C Bismack Biyomobo Xavier Tillman

LA Clippers starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023

Amir Coffey replaced Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup and joins Paul George as the frontcourt forward tandem for the Clippers. James Harden gets to man the point guard position alongside Terance Mann, while Russell Westbrook is the first man off the bench. Ivica Zubac has been the team's starting center and shares minutes with Daniel Theis.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Norman Powell PF Amir Coffey Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Moussa Diabate

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers key matchups

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers matchup features enough star power for basketball fans to tune in. There are advantages of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Paul George over their respective positions, but some position battles can be fun to watch and dictate the game's outcome.

Ja Morant vs James Harden

This is going to be the headline matchup for the day, and both players pack an explosive game. James Harden will use his experience and basketball IQ to dictate the tempo, while Ja Morant should try to push the game's pace. Whoever gets to control the matchup may do much favor to their teams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs Ivica Zubac

Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning DPOY, and Ivica Zubac are both strong defenders in the paint. They will challenge any slasher who tries to score inside, and it will be exciting to watch them battle for rebounds.