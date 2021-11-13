Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Smoothie King Center on Saturday.

The Grizzlies have recorded three losses in their last four games. They were handed a 94-119 defeat by the Phoenix Suns in their previous outing.

Ja Morant waged a lone battle for the side, tallying 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as only one player apart from him recorded more than 10 points during the game.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans slumped to their 12th loss of the season in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets. They lost the tie 112-120. It was their ninth straight defeat as they continued to stay winless at home through six appearances.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds on the night, but despite his best efforts, New Orleans fell short in their quest to win their first home game of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies haven't updated their injury report at the time of writing. In their previous reports, Dillon Brooks (hand injury maintenance) and Killian Tillie (back soreness) were the only players ruled out.

Brooks is likely to return as he was rested on the front-end of a back-to-back set. As of now, there is no update on Tillie's return.

Player Name Status Reason Killian Tillie Day-to-day Back soreness Dillon Brooks Day-to-day Hand injury maintenance

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed three players on their injury report for this game. That includes Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Daulton Hommes.

Williamson is recovering from a foot injury and is yet to make his season debut, while Ingram is dealing with a hip contusion. He was listed as questionable before the last game but did not make an appearance.

Meanwhile, Hommes is sidelined indefinitely because of a fibular stress fracture.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot injury Daulton Hommes Out Fibular stress fracture Brandon Ingram Day-to-day Hip contusion

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game. Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton will likely start as guards, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and John Kohchar will likely play the most minutes among all reserves.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' starting lineup could change depending on Brandon Ingram's availability. If he is cleared to play, he will replace Garrett Temple on the front court.

Meanwhile, Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are likely to retain their places.

Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy and Jaxson Hayes will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar