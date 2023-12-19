Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction & Betting Tips | Dec. 19, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to snap out of a five-game losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Memphis also lost to New Orleans in their first meeting this season. Ja Morant, who had served his 25-game suspension, is expected to debut for the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have racked up four straight wins and will be thrilled to go home after a three-game road swing. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum have been playing their best stretch of the season. They’re hoping to sustain their form to extend their winning streak.

Ja Morant is much awaited as the Grizzlies are just 6-19 for the season without him. Memphis’ identity of relentlessly attacking the rim went out the window without Morant. They are hoping to get that back with arguably the NBA’s most explosive guard back in the lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-11)

Date and Time: December 19, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The Grizzlies are dead last in the NBA in offensive rating. Ja Morant’s presence should help them get out of that embarrassing position. Desmond Bane has been carrying the load on offense for the entire season. Morant will now be around to take some of that burden.

The Pelicans are pairing a middling offense with a top-10 defense. Since the end of November, though, they seem to have found their stride. New Orleans is 7-2 during that stretch and have looked their best yet this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted starting lineups

Ja Morant, if he’s ready, should start alongside Desmond Bane in the backcourt. One of Vince Williams Jr. and Jacob Gilyard could also help out in the perimeter. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman are likely to man the frontline.

Pelicans coach Willie Green has not deviated from his first five if all of them are healthy. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum are expected to line up for tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Ja Morant hasn’t played a minute this season for the Memphis Grizzlies but many will be excited to see scoring props. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Bettors get -109 for over and -122 for under.

“G12” has been practicing with the team but he’s not in game shape yet. He’ll likely need more reps to get his legs under him. Getting over 23 points might still be a tough task for him.

Brandon Ingram leads the New Orleans Pelicans with 23.1 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -122 for under.

Zion Williamson is just behind Ingram in the Pelicans’ scoring ladder. He is averaging 22.5 points in 22 games. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -109 for over and -125 for under.

The Grizzlies’ inept defense could allow both Ingram and Williamson to have a big night and allow them to go over their respective points props.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions

The moneyline for the Grizzlies is +235 while it’s -290 for the Pelicans. Memphis is a +7.0 underdog on the road against New Orleans.

Ja Morant’s return will improve the Memphis Grizzlies. His presence, though, may not be enough to stop the rampaging New Orleans Pelicans on their home floor. The host team could extend their winning streak to five and do it against the spread.