  Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Mar 09, 2025 09:59 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn

The Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Sunday. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 39-24 record, while New Orleans is 14th with a 17-47 record.

The two teams have played each other 85 times in the regular season, with the Pels holding a 44-41 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with the Grizzlies aiming for a sweep.

They last played on Jan. 24 when Memphis won 139-126 behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 29 points. Dejounte Murray led the Pelicans with 26 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 9, at Smoothie King Center. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided by GCSEN and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-380) vs. Pelicans (+300)

Spread: Grizzlies (-8.5) vs. Pelicans (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o239) vs. Pelicans -110 (u239)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Grizzlies have struggled recently with just three wins in the past 10 games. They are coming off of a win, though, having defeated the Dallas Mavericks 122-111 on Friday. Ja Morant led the team in scoring with 31 points, while Desmond Bane had 27 points and 16 rebounds.

Memphis is in the midst of a great bounceback season after finishing the 2023-24 season with a 27-55 record.

The Pelicans’ season went nowhere because of injuries to key players. There’s very little hope for the team to make the playoffs as it is on a three-game losing streak. New Orleans is 5-5 over the past 10 games and 11-20 at home for the season.

New Orleans is coming off of a 146-117 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Zion Williamson led the team with 20 points but will be unavailable for Sunday’s game as the team hasn’t cleared him to play both legs of back-to-backs.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 25.5. While this is over his season average of 21.2 points, Morant should be able to have a big game against New Orleans. Bet on the over.

CJ McCollum’s points total is set at 19.5. With Williamson out, he should shoulder a bigger offensive responsibility and score more than 19.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Grizzlies to get a win on the road. We predict the same, as Memphis should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 239 points.

