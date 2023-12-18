Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Betting Tips | Dec. 18, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies face the OKC Thunder in an NBA regular season game on Monday night. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season after faring contrastingly in their last game.

The Thunder have won three of their last four games, most recently against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, lost their last four and five of their last six games.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Grizzlies (6-18) play the Thunder (16-8) on Monday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will not be aired nationally but will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+375) vs Thunder (-500)

Spread: Grizzlies +10.0 (-110) vs Thunder -10.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o228.5) vs Thunder (u228.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Preview

The Grizzlies and the Thunder are facing off for the first time this season. This is the Grizzlies' 25th game of the season, the last without suspended star point guard Ja Morant.

The Thunder won three of their last four games, stunning no less than the defending champions Nuggets in their last game. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, lost their last four games, including a home-and-home set against the Houston Rockets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Predicted starting lineups

Derrick Rose started for the Grizzlies against the Rockets on Friday night but left after hurting his hamstring and has been ruled out indefinitely.

The Grizzlies have to wait for one more game before they can activate Morant from his suspension, so they are scrambling to fill their starting lineup at the point guard spot. For sure, they will start anew with Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bismack Biyombo.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are likely to stick to their usual starting five of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. All the Thunder players are healthy.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Key Players, Betting Tips

Desmond Bane fired 28 points with 13 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies in a losing effort to the Rockets.

Caesars Sportsbook projects that Bane would dish out a similar performance again, that is, going over his current point-rebound prop of 32.5, but Points Bet reckons it will be the other way around.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey seemed to have bounced back from his recent controversy and could be up for an explosion, as Fan Duel projects that he would go over his current point prop of 10.5, but he only had four points last time out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Thunder as the overwhelming -525 favorites over the Grizzlies (+390 underdogs) mainly because of their contrasting streaks.

The Thunder are projected to win by a blowout as -10.5 favorites. Expect the Thunder to continue their run, so it's a safe move to pick them.