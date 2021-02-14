Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 14, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-11, 6-4 in the Western Conference) will travel to face the Sacramento Kings (12-13, 7-8 in the Western Conference) on Sunday.

The Sacramento Kings suffered a tough 123-112 loss in their most recent game played against the Orlando Magic. The team has dropped 2 games in a row and will look to end their skid when they play the Memphis Grizzlies.

Coach Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies team will look to take down De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The team will come on the back of a 115-105 loss to the Lakers that saw the Grizzlies collapse in the second half. Coach Taylor Jenkins' team has lost 5 of 6 and will need to find the answers they need to win on Saturday.

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to snap out of their mid-season funk heading into their match against the Sacramento Kings.

The team places 3rd with a record of 4-6 in the competitive Southwest division. In total, against Western Conference teams, coach Taylor Jenkins's team is 4-6. The team will need to step it up from here on out as the season barrels down into the all-star weekend.

Key Player -- Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen scored a season-high (and @memgrizz-high) 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3P, 1-1 FT) tonight and tied a career high for 3PM. https://t.co/C0tA3HZrxo pic.twitter.com/xyZXOrsAMm — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 13, 2021

The former Duke standout scored 23 points in the Grizzlies' loss to the Lakers. Grayson Allen has since stepped up, slightly, compared to recent seasons, as the Grizzlies starter's contribution against the Lakers kept the team in the game for the most part. Sadly, it just wasn't enough to get the win.

Expect Allen, alongside Ja Morant, to get things going for the team when they face the Sacramento Kings at tipoff.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Grayson Allen, F Kyle Anderson, F Dillon Brooks, C Jonas Valanciunas

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings De'Aaron Fox for the layup

The Sacramento Kings will need to apply that same grit play they showed when they capped off their 4 game winning streak six days ago. Since then, the team has lost two straight and will need to revive themselves when they play the Grizzlies.

They are 6-9 against Western Conference teams and last in the Southwest standings at 12-13.

Key Player -- De' Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox dribbling

Fox is the catalyst for this team and serves as the team's leading scorer. He was inactive against the Orlando Magic, but will suit up against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

The guard is averaging 23.4 points and 6.7 assists for the season. He's played very well thus far for the Sacramento Kings this season, as the team will need his offensive prowess when matched up against Ja Morant in the back-court.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G Buddy Hield, G De'Aaron Fox, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.

Kings vs Grizzlies Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will most likely come out victorious Sunday, as the game will feature the anticipated matchup between Morant and De'Aaron Fox. The two guards made Twitter headlines when TNT NBA analyst Amin Elhassan said,

“He (Morant) is who DeAaron Fox thinks he is.”

Fox did not take that lightly and responded back on Twitter saying, "Boy’s a b—ch, and everybody can tell him I said that."

Marvin Bagley Jr. and Harrison Barnes will also present many front-court issues for the Memphis Grizzlies. Expect the contest to go into the hands of the Sacramento Kings come Sunday.

Where to watch the Kings vs Grizzlies

The game can be watched live on NBA League pass and will be broadcast on NBC Sports California.